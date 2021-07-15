“Good luck versus our boys but not too much” - Danielle Wyatt responds to Ravichandran Ashwin’s praise 

England Women’s cricketer Danielle Wyatt has responded to Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s tweet, where he praised her innings in the final T20I against India Women. Wyatt thanked Ashwin and also wished the Indian men’s team luck against England but ‘not too much’.

Both Danielle Wyatt and Ashwin had memorable days on the cricket field on Wednesday. Wyatt scored an unbeaten 89 off 56 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six, as England Women thumped India Women by eight wickets in the 3rd T20I in Chelmsford.

Ashwin, on the other hand, claimed six for 27 in 15 overs, playing for Surrey and Somerset in the four-day county clash at The Oval.

Praising Danielle Wyatt’s batting effort, Ashwin took to his Twitter account and wrote:

“Quality knock that from Dani Wyatt! Well done England on a fantastic series win and India were equally impressive throughout too. Clapping hands.”

Responding to Ashwin’s message, the England Women's batter thanked the veteran Indian off-spinner and tweeted:

“Thanks a lot Ashwin! Nice to receive kind words from a legend in the game.”

In a light-hearted note, Danielle Wyatt added:

“Good luck v our boys but not too much.”

Thanks a lot Ashwin! Nice to receive kind words from a legend in the game. Good luck v our boys but not too much 😆 https://t.co/8kEme3tBuu — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) July 15, 2021

The Indian men’s team will be facing England in a five-match Test series, starting on August 4 in Nottingham. India have suffered a COVID-19 scare ahead of the series with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant reportedly testing positive and being sent into isolation.

Glad to contribute to a series win: Danielle Wyatt

Danielle Wyatt was named Player of the Match for a stupendous half-century as England Women chased down a target of 154 set by India Women in the final T20I in Chelmsford. The victory saw England Women claim the multi-format series 10-6, having won both the ODI and the T20I series.

Speaking after England’s win in the final T20I, Danielle Wyatt said:

“It was about time (to get back to form). It was my night today. Glad to contribute to a series win. It was a beautiful pitch, came on nice and I felt that my best options were to hit straight as well as over cover.

"There is always pressure to do well, I just try to enjoy it. Will try to enjoy myself on and off the field, score runs and then see what happens (to my ODI future).”

Danielle Wyatt scored 31 and 3 in the first two T20Is before her match-winning knock in the final game. She last played an ODI against New Zealand at Dunedin in February 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee