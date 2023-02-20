IND-W vs IRE-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

India Women will play their final group-stage match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 tonight against Ireland Women. The Women in Blue will seal their berth in the semifinals if they win tonight's match.

Ireland Women, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the race to the semifinals. The Irish team has suffered three losses in three matches and holds the last position in the Group 2 points table with zero points to their tally.

While Ireland Women do not have a chance of qualifying for the semifinals, they could spoil India Women's party by winning tonight. Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will also hope for an Irish win tonight because if India Women lose by a big margin, both Pakistan and West Indies will remain alive in the competition.

Fans of India, Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies will closely follow the Group 2 match today. Before this crucial match begins, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

IND-W vs IRE-W head-to-head record in T20Is

India Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Ireland Women by 1-0. The two nations met in a T20I five years ago, where the Women in Blue recorded a comfortable win.

IND-W vs IRE-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

India Women have a 1-0 lead in Women's T20 World Cup matches against Ireland Women. Their only meeting happened during the 2018 T20 World Cup in Guyana.

Last 5 IND-W vs IRE-W matches

India Women have competed in only one T20I match against Ireland Women. Here is a short summary of that game:

IND-W (145/6) beat IRE-W (93/8) by 52 runs, Nov 15, 2018.

Can India Women seal their semifinal spot with a win against Ireland Women today? Share your views in the comments.

