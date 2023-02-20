IND-W vs IRE-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023: 3 records that were broken during India vs Ireland match

India Women sealed their berth in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinals with a close win against Ireland Women earlier today (Monday, February 20). The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit beat their opponents by five runs via the D/L method in a rain-affected game at St. George's Park in Gqberha.

Since Ireland Women were winless in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 so far, India Women started as the overwhelming favorites to win the match. However, Ireland Women gave them a fight.

Smriti Mandhana scored a brilliant 56-ball 87, but Ireland Women kept India Women down to 155/6 in their 20 overs. Chasing 156 for the win, Ireland Women were 54/2 after 8.2 overs when rain forced the umpires to stop the game. Soon after, the match was called off, and India Women qualified for the semifinals with a five-run win.

Despite not having lasted the entire 20-overs, a few records were broken during this Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match between India and Ireland. Here's a list of the top three records broken.

#1 Smriti Mandhana broke Mithali Raj's record in Women's T20 World Cup

England Women v India Women - 1st Royal London ODI (Image: Getty)

As mentioned ahead, Smriti Mandhana scored a magnificent 87 for India Women in today's match at St. George's Park. With this knock, Mandhana now holds the record for the highest individual score in T20I matches between India Women and Ireland Women.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Smriti Mandhana in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023:



10(7)

52(41)

87(56)



- Most runs

- Joint most fifties

- Most sixes Smriti Mandhana in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023:10(7)52(41)87(56)- Most runs - Joint most fifties - Most sixes https://t.co/laqZHI0mHD

Former India Women skipper Mithali Raj previously held this record. Raj scored 51 runs off 56 balls against Ireland Women in their Women's T20 World Cup 2018 match. Mandhana faced the same number of deliveries at St. George's Park but ended up aggregating 26 more runs.

#2 Laura Delany broke Kim Garth's record

Ireland Women Cricket Team Photocall (Image: Getty)

Ireland Women captain Laura Delany led her team from the front in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 fixture against India Women by scalping a three-wicket haul. She bowled four overs and returned with figures of 3/33. Her three victims were Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh.

Courtesy of this spell, Delany has set a new record for the best spell by an Irish player in T20I matches against India Women. Kim Garth previously owned the record for her figures of 2/22 against the Women in Blue during the Women's T20 WC 2018 group stage.

#3 Harmanpreet Kaur broke Mithali Raj's record

India Women v West Indies Women - Women's T20I Tri-Series (Image: Getty)

Along with Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur broke a record previously held by Mithali Raj. The current Indian captain led the Women in Blue for the 14th time in a Women's T20 WC match. It was also her 150th T20I match for India Women.

ICC @ICC



They win by DLS method against Ireland in Gqeberha to finish the Group stage with six points



#INDvIRE | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp India are through to the semi-finals 🥳They win by DLS method against Ireland in Gqeberha to finish the Group stage with six points India are through to the semi-finals 🥳They win by DLS method against Ireland in Gqeberha to finish the Group stage with six points 👊#INDvIRE | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp https://t.co/y46pOhPKPz

After this match, Kaur is at the top of the list of captains who have led India Women in most Women's T20 WC games. Mithali Raj previously held the number one position, having led the team in 13 matches.

