IND-W vs IRE-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023: St. George's Park, Gqeberha Pitch history, and T20 Women's World Cup records

Ireland Women will play their last match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 tonight against India Women at St. George's Park. The Irish team has no chance of qualifying for the semifinals, but they could spoil India Women's party by recording an upset win in tonight's match.

India Women currently hold the second spot in the Group 2 standings with two wins in three matches. If the Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit win against Ireland Women, they will secure a place in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinals.

Ahead of this important group-stage match, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is played at this venue.

St. George's Park Women's T20 World Cup Records & stats

T20I matches played: 4

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 151/7 - ENG-W vs. IND-W, 2023.

Lowest team total: 107/7 - BAN-W vs. AUS- W, 2023.

Highest individual score: 57 - Nigar Sultana (BAN-W) vs. AUS-W, 2023.

Best bowling figures: 5/15 - Renuka Singh (IND-W) vs. ENG-W, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 124

St. George's Park Pitch Report

The wicket on this ground equally favors batters and bowlers. In an afternoon match between India Women and England Women at this venue on February 18, the two teams scored a total of 291 runs, while 12 wickets fell in the match as well.

St. George's Park last match

In the last match at this venue, Australia Women beat South Africa Women by six wickets. It was an evening match on February 18. Australia Women restricted the hosts to 124/6 in the first innings and then scored 125/4 in 16.3 overs.

Two sixes were hit in the 36.3 overs of that contest. 10 wickets fell in the game, with pace bowlers picking up seven of them.

