IND-W vs IRE-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Toss Update: Today match players list, teams & umpires for Match No. 18

India Women will take on Ireland Women in match number 18 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Monday, February 20. The Women in Blue went down to England in their previous match and will have to beat Ireland to confirm their berth in the semi-final.

Bowling first after winning the toss against England, India Women did a great job of reducing their opposition to 29/3 as pacer Renuka Singh (5/15) came up with an exceptional bowling performance. However, the other Indian bowlers failed to back her up. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones played brilliant knocks to lead England’s fightback.

Chasing 152, India’s batters disappointed. Smriti Mandhana scored an impressive half-century, while Richa Ghosh was excellent once again with her big-hitting. But the Women in Blue paid the price as Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur failed to deliver the goods.

Today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 toss result

India Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking after the toss, Harmanpreet Kaur said:

“We are going to bat first. It looks a hard and dry surface.” She admitted, “Many of us haven't got that many runs, we need to express ourselves.”

India have made one change to their playing XI. Devika Vaidya is playing in place of Radha Yadav.

IND-W vs IRE-W: Today Match Playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

Ireland Women: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany (c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey

Today Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match player list

India Women squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol

Here's our Playing XI Toss & Team News #TeamIndia have won the toss & elected to bat against Ireland in the #INDvIRE #T20WorldCup clash.

Ireland Women squad: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany (c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh

IND-W vs IRE-W: Today T20 World Cup Match umpires

On-field umpires: Anna Harris, Kim Cotton

TV umpire: Nimali Perera

Match Referee: Michell Pereira

