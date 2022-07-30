IND-W vs PK-W Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, pitch report, weather report, match start time, date and live streaming details

India Women and Pakistan Women (IND-W vs PK-W) face off in the most awaited encounter of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022. This is the fifth match and will take place on Sunday, July 31, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

India Women suffered a heart-breaking defeat in their first game against Australia Women. Batting first, they got to a fighting total of 154/8 courtesy of a brilliant half-century from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Renuka Singh ran through Australia Women’s top order to leave them in all sorts of trouble at 49/5. However, Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris eventually played key knocks to take them over the line with an over and three wickets to spare.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, also lost their opening game against Barbados Women. Barbados Women posted a modest total of 144/4 batting first.

Pakistan Women got close but fell short of the target by 15 runs in the end as they could only get to 129/6. Both teams will be keen to make a comeback and register their first win at the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

IND-W vs PK-W Match Details:

Match: India Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 5, Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Date and Time: July 31, Sunday, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

IND-W vs PK-W Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is known to be good for batting. Batters can score runs and get value for their shots. However, pacers will have some assistance upfront and the batters will have to be a little cautious. The average first innings total is expected to be 141.

IND-W vs PK-W Weather Report

Rain is expected to cause interruptions throughout the course of the match. Temperatures will hover around 16 to 22 degrees Celsius.

IND-W vs PK-W Probable XIs

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur.

Pakistan Women

Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (C), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin.

IND-W vs PK-W Match Prediction

Both teams will be desperate for a win and will look to put their previous match behind them. India Women will need some more contributions from the middle order. They bowled well but will have to be better at the death. It was a good game for them nonetheless and they can carry some momentum into this contest.

Pakistan Women will have to perform collectively as a unit, which they failed to do in their opening game. The Indian team looked good despite their loss and it will be a challenge for Pakistan Women to come out on top. Harmanpreet and Co. will start as favorites to win this match.

Prediction: India Women to win this encounter.

IND-W vs PK-W telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App.

