IND-W vs WI-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before India vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

India Women will take the field in Cape Town on Wednesday (February 15) to battle against West Indies Women in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The Women in Blue will aim to continue their winning momentum after a victory against Pakistan Women in their first match.

West Indies Women, on the other hand, have struggled to perform well in recent T20I matches. They have lost each of their last five T20Is, with the latest defeat coming at the hands of England Women in their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 opener.

Before India Women and West Indies Women lock horns in Cape Town, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in T20Is.

IND-W vs WI-W head-to-head record in T20Is

India Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against West Indies Women 12-8. The two teams met twice earlier this year, with India emerging victorious on both occasions.

IND-W vs WI-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

India Women's and West Indies Women's head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches stands equal at 1-1. West Indies won the battle in 2016, while India beat them in 2014.

Last 5 IND-W vs WI-W matches

India have won all their last five matches against West Indies. They blanked them 5-0 in a T20I series in November 2019 and then defeated them twice in a triangular series earlier this year. Here's a short summary of their last five games:

IND-W (95/2) beat WI-W (94/6) by 8 wickets, Jan 30, 2023. IND-W (167/2) beat WI-W (111/4) by 56 runs, Jan 23, 2023. IND-W (134/3) beat WI-W (73/7) by 61 runs, Nov 21, 2019. IND-W (50/7) beat WI-W (45/7) by 5 runs, Nov 17, 2019. IND-W (60/3) beat WI-W (59/9) by 7 wickets, Nov 15, 2019.

Will India Women continue their winning streak against West Indies Women? Share your views in the comments box below.

