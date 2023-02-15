IND-W vs WI-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Toss Update: Today match players list, teams & umpires for Match No. 9

India Women will look to build on their winning momentum when they take on West Indies Women in the ninth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, February 15.

India got their campaign off to an impressive start, beating Pakistan Women by seven wickets on Sunday, February 12, in a much-hyped clash. Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan put up a competitive 149/4 on the board courtesy of good knocks from skipper Bismah Maroof (68*) and Ayesha Naseem (43*). For India, Radha Yadav was the standout bowler with figures of 2/21.

In reply, India Women lost Yastika Bhatia for 17 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for 16. Shafali Verma chipped in with 25 off 33 before Jemimah Rodrigues (53*) and Richa Ghosh (31*) featured in a match-winning partnership.

West Indies Women, on the other hand, will be keen to register a victory having gone down to England by seven wickets in their first match of the competition at Boland Park in Paarl.

Today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 toss result

West Indies Women have won the toss have opted to bat first.

In some big news from the Indian camp, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is back in the playing XI and so is Devika Vaidya.

Speaking after losing the toss, India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that they too wanted to bat first.

IND-W vs WI-W: Today Match Playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman.

Today Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match player list

India Women squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani.

West Indies Women squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Rashada Williams(w), Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph.

IND-W vs WI-W: Today T20 World Cup Match umpires

On-field umpires: Eloise Sheridan, Nimali Perera

TV umpire: Claire Polosak

Match Referee: Shandre Fritz

Get the IND vs WI Live Score of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Follow us for the latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes