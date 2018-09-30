Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ind-WI second ODI to be moved? All-time record broken and more - Cricket News Today, 30th September 2018

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
30 Sep 2018, 20:45 IST

All the headlines from cricket on September 30
All the headlines from cricket on September 30

There was plenty of news on and off the field in the world of cricket on 30th September 2018. While Bihar dominated the headlines courtesy of their record-breaking performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, off the field, there were a couple of important developments ahead of the upcoming series against West Indies and Australia.

One of them could well prove to be a big boost for India, especially ahead of a gruelling Test series against Australia while the other is the result of an administrative tussle that could well leave the hosts red-faced against Windies.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

Indore ODI could be moved

Holkar
Holkar Stadium to not host the second ODI?

If the tussle between the Board of Control for Cricket and the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association is not resolved then the second ODI between India and West Indies, which is scheduled to be held at the Holkar Stadium in Indore might be moved elsewhere.

The game is supposed to be held on October 24 but MPCA secretary Milind Kanmadikar is adamant that if the BCCI doesn't back down from their demand for hospitality tickets then Indore won't host the game.

“The managing committee of MPCA has decided that it is not possible to organise the second ODI between India and West Indies in Indore if BCCI doesn’t back down from its demand of complimentary tickets. We have intimated BCCI.

We cannot accept BCCI’s demand for hospitality tickets. We have only 7000 seats in the pavilion (hospitality) gallery and going by 10 percent, we would be left with only 700 seats. Now if we give five percent of that, we are left with only 350 hospitality tickets,” Kanmadikar told The New Indian Express.

Topics you might be interested in:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 Team India Ravi Shastri Cricket News Today
