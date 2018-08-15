Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Independence Day special: Remembering Indian cricket's golden memories

Harsha Vardhan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
485   //    15 Aug 2018, 21:45 IST

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016:  India v Australia
These guys deserve a salute on the occasion.

Cricket has grown into a symbol of recognition for India, even though India adopted it from the colonial rulers the country achieved tremendous success over the years and outsmarted the creators in major tournaments so many times, thanks to all the freedom fighters who made it possible for the country.

Celebrating 71 years of freedom, let us cherish some of the greatest memories of the Indian Cricket that made the nation proud and left their fans golden memories to remember their entire lives.

#5 (2007-08 CB Series): India's first taste of tri-series success on the Aussie soil

Australia v India - Commonwealth Bank Series 2nd Final
A young and talented Indian side defeated the mighty Aussie side in their own backyard.

Australia was a powerful nation in terms of their cricketing talent and mentality, and they were the world champions back then after their hat-trick World Cup.

The Indian team under the captaincy of Anil Kumble lost the test match series 2-1 in what was one of the most controversial tours ever for the Indian team which, involved infamous umpiring decisions and the monkey-gate incident.

India also lost the only T20I in most disaster manner; it was a completely underwhelming performance for the World Champions in the shorter format.

Then came the tri-series, with a bad start to the tour and against the mighty Australian side, and the task seemed more unfavourable but MS Dhoni the achiever of impossible who was the captain for the ODI's made it possible with his youthful and unpredictable selections that defeated the mighty Aussie side 2-0 in the final matches.

It was a series where India's batting was the biggest weakness throughout the tournament shone when it mattered most: Sachin Tendulkar the pick of the batsmen scored a brilliant century(117*) in the first final to sail India over the line and was awarded as the man of the match. Sachin once again after his stellar performance in the first final hit the top form by scoring 91 runs in the second final to give Team India a defensible score, eventually, the Indian pacer Praveen Kumar emerged as the hero of the night claiming 4/46 to give India back-to-back wins and the first ever tri-series triumph on the Aussie soil.

After the series victory, Dhoni stated-"This is a greater victory than the World Twenty20."
