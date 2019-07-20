×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India A fall desparingly short of West Indies A in the 4th unofficial ODI

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
56   //    20 Jul 2019, 11:37 IST

Axar Patel's 81* went in vain
Axar Patel's 81* went in vain

West Indies A defeated India A in a thrilling encounter played at Coolidge, Antigua on Friday. Despite Axar Patel's efforts, India A fell short of the target by just 5 runs.

The visiting captain, Manish Pandey, won the toss and decided to field first. The decision paid off as Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Kjorn Ottley in the first over. Sunil Ambris and Devon Thomas steadied the Caribbean outfit's innings and transferred the pressure onto the India A bowlers.

As the partnership started to threaten, Krunal Pandya struck to dismiss Ambris for 46. The latter had stitched together a 73-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Thomas.

Roston Chase came to the crease and looked positive from the outset. Thomas and Chase made batting look easy and added 81 runs for the 3rd wicket. Washington Sundar got the better of Thomas for 74, with the score reading 157-3. Jonathan Carter then strode to the middle and scored a quick fire 50.

The India A bowlers came back into the game and picked wickets at regular intervals to stem the run flow. However, Romario Shephard scored a brisk 21 off 8 balls to help West Indies A post 298 for 9 in 50 overs.

For India A, Khaleel took 4 for 67 while Avesh Khan grabbed 3 for 62. Krunal and Washington bagged a wicket each.

Chasing 299 runs for victory, Anmolpreet Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad began on a positive note, adding 32 runs for the opening wicket. However, a brilliant run out by Sherfane Rutherford ended the former's stay at the crease.

At that juncture, India A were struggling at 82 for 3. Krunal and captain, Pandey, joined forces and steadied the India A innings.

Yet, in a matter of a few overs, the visitors were reduced to 160 for 6. However, Axar stitched together crucial partnerships with Washington and Khaleel to steer India A towards the target.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, with the required run rate climbing, Axar couldn't take his side home as India A finished on 293 for 9 and eventually, fell short of the target by 5 runs.

The victory on Friday meant that the West Indians notched their first win of the series. India A currently leads the 5 match unofficial ODI series 3-1 with the fifth unofficial ODI set to be played on the 21st of July 2019.

Summary

West Indies A 298 for 9 in 50 overs ( Roston Chase 84, Devon Thomas 70, Khaleel Ahmed 4/67, Avesh Khan 3/62) beat India A 293 for 9 in 50 overs ( Axar Patel 81*, Krunal Pandya 45, Washington Sundar 45, Rovman Powell 2/47) by 5 runs. 

Tags:
India A vs West Indies A 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Manish Pandey Axar Patel
Advertisement
India vs West Indies 2018: Combined ODI playing XI
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: 3 reasons why West Indies lost
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India 2019: Three players from India's World Cup squad who could be dropped 
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India: Three batsmen who deserve to be included in the squad for the Men in Blue
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in India vs West Indies T20I series 
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: When Sir Viv Richards led a T-20 chase in a dramatic finish at Sabina Park.
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Mohinder Amarnath - A story of courage from Barbados
RELATED STORY
Greatest West Indies ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Flashback: West Indies tour of India 2013
RELATED STORY
5 glorious Indian ODI wins in West Indies
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us