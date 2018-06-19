Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India A register second highest List-A score in Tour game

Indian openers made most of the conditions at Grace Road.

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News 19 Jun 2018, 19:49 IST
8.31K

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match
India A openers both scored centuries as they

In their third practice game on the tour of England, India A have smashed a mind-boggling score of 4/458 in their quota of 50 overs against Leicestershire at Grace Road, Leicester, which has been a particularly high scoring ground all season.

Their effort will be registered into the record books as the second highest List-A total of all time, with the highest being an almost insurmountable 4/496 by Surrey against Gloucestershire made all the way back in 2007 at the Oval.

India A, in their herculean effort, overtook Nottinghamshire's 8/445 against Northamptonshire, recorded in 2016 and became only the second team after Surrey to register a 450+ total in List-A cricket. It also bettered the record for the highest List-A score by an Indian team, which was also held by India A after their 433/3 against South Africa A at Pretoria in 2013.

The carnage began at the top of the order itself, young talent Prithvi Shaw carried his IPL form all way to the north and blasted a 90 ball 132, dazzled everyone with 20 fours and 3 sixes.

Relatively calmer, yet more persistent was fellow opener Mayank Agarwal's 106-ball 151, and even then he wasn't dismissed, albeit retired hurt. U-19 star Shubhman Gill, true to his hard-hitting reputation smashed a 54 ball 86. But the platform was set by the openers who put on a whirlwind 221 runs in space of just 26 overs to begin the innings.

Leicestershire, fielding a second string side, had five debutants in the match. The worst treatment of them, reserved for opening bowler Ben Mike who was tapped for 46 runs in just 3 overs, as India A got off to a flier. Fast bowler, Richard Jones got away with respectable figures of "just" 68 runs from his 10 overs.

One-day matches in England this season have been particularly high scoring, with the 350 mark being regularly breached by as many as two sides in multiple contests. Perhaps the whole country has caught on to the refurbished English ODI side that has taken the world by storm ever since after a dismal 2015 World Cup, and have become notorious for their positive and dominant approach to the one-day game.

Triangular A team Series in England Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Mayank Agarwal
Youngsters shine as India A execute complete dominance...
RELATED STORY
5 Youngest players to score a One Day International hundred
RELATED STORY
6 India A players who can earn a place in the Indian side...
RELATED STORY
5 teams that have the highest innings totals against...
RELATED STORY
5 prominent batsmen who had a 'golden duck' debut in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with most runs in a single series
RELATED STORY
3 Youngsters who can captain India in future
RELATED STORY
Highest partnership for each wicket by Indian batsmen in...
RELATED STORY
Lowest Test totals by India which featured a double century
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan 2018, day 2, stats: India become...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
| Sun, 17 Jun
IND-A 328/8 (50.0 ov)
ECB 203/10 (36.5 ov)
India A win by 125 runs
IND-A VS ECB live score
| Sun, 17 Jun
WAR 385/6 (50.0 ov)
WI-A 254/10 (40.3 ov)
Warwickshire win by 131 runs
WAR VS WI-A live score
| Yesterday
IND-A 458/4 (50.0 ov)
LEI 177/10 (40.4 ov)
India A win by 281 runs
IND-A VS LEI live score
| Yesterday
WI-A 338/9 (50.0 ov)
WOR 317/8 (50.0 ov)
West Indies A win by 21 runs
WI-A VS WOR live score
Match 1 | Fri, 22 Jun, 10:00 AM
England Lions
India A
ENL VS IND-A preview
Match 2 | Sat, 23 Jun, 10:00 AM
England Lions
West Indies A
ENL VS WI-A preview
Match 3 | Mon, 25 Jun, 10:00 AM
India A
West Indies A
IND-A VS WI-A preview
Match 4 | Tue, 26 Jun, 10:00 AM
England Lions
India A
ENL VS IND-A preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us