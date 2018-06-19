India A register second highest List-A score in Tour game

Indian openers made most of the conditions at Grace Road.

India A openers both scored centuries as they

In their third practice game on the tour of England, India A have smashed a mind-boggling score of 4/458 in their quota of 50 overs against Leicestershire at Grace Road, Leicester, which has been a particularly high scoring ground all season.

Their effort will be registered into the record books as the second highest List-A total of all time, with the highest being an almost insurmountable 4/496 by Surrey against Gloucestershire made all the way back in 2007 at the Oval.

India A, in their herculean effort, overtook Nottinghamshire's 8/445 against Northamptonshire, recorded in 2016 and became only the second team after Surrey to register a 450+ total in List-A cricket. It also bettered the record for the highest List-A score by an Indian team, which was also held by India A after their 433/3 against South Africa A at Pretoria in 2013.

The carnage began at the top of the order itself, young talent Prithvi Shaw carried his IPL form all way to the north and blasted a 90 ball 132, dazzled everyone with 20 fours and 3 sixes.

Relatively calmer, yet more persistent was fellow opener Mayank Agarwal's 106-ball 151, and even then he wasn't dismissed, albeit retired hurt. U-19 star Shubhman Gill, true to his hard-hitting reputation smashed a 54 ball 86. But the platform was set by the openers who put on a whirlwind 221 runs in space of just 26 overs to begin the innings.

Leicestershire, fielding a second string side, had five debutants in the match. The worst treatment of them, reserved for opening bowler Ben Mike who was tapped for 46 runs in just 3 overs, as India A got off to a flier. Fast bowler, Richard Jones got away with respectable figures of "just" 68 runs from his 10 overs.

One-day matches in England this season have been particularly high scoring, with the 350 mark being regularly breached by as many as two sides in multiple contests. Perhaps the whole country has caught on to the refurbished English ODI side that has taken the world by storm ever since after a dismal 2015 World Cup, and have become notorious for their positive and dominant approach to the one-day game.