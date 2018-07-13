India A achieve memorable win against West Indies A

Pant was on fire against West Indies A

Despite trailing by 120 runs after the first innings, India A pulled off a memorable comeback to defeat West Indies A at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton in England. By doing so, they won the series 1-0. In the previous match as well, India A made a sensational comeback but were unable to win the match in the end.

Chasing 321 for victory in the second innings of the game, India A got off to a decent start with a 50 run partnership for the first wicket. Ravikumar Samarth was dismissed soon after that but Hanuma Vihari, who has been excellent in the tour so far, scored another half-century to put India in a great position.

He put on a 136 run partnership with Karun Nair for the third wicket, with Nair scoring a half-century as well.

However, India A found themselves in a spot of bother soon after that, losing three quick wickets, with Nair, Vihari, and Ankit Bawne falling.

Luckily, Rishabh Pant and Jayant Yadav kept their nerve and put on a great partnership to see India through. Pant ended with 67 runs to his name in 71 deliveries with 11 fours to his name. Jayant Yadav chipped in with a worthy contribution as well with 23 in 38 deliveries with four fours to his name.

Earlier in the match, West Indies A bowled India A out for 192 after scoring 302 in the first innings.

India A bounced back extremely well to bowl their opponents out for 210 in the second innings. Mohammed Siraj and Rajneesh Gurbani were the pick of the bowlers, with the former picking up four wickets and the latter picking up three wickets.

The spinners did their job as well with Jayant Yadav picking up two wickets and Shahbaz Nadeem picking up one wicket.