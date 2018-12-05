×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India announce final 12 for the first Test against Australia 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
1.41K   //    05 Dec 2018, 10:11 IST

Virat Kohli's side will be hoping to begin with a victory
Virat Kohli's side will be hoping to begin with a victory

The Indian team management announced the final 12 for the first Test against Australia to be played at Adelaide Oval on December 6. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav have been left out as India have opted to go in with three pacers and a solitary spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin.

Otherwise, there are no major surprises in the side with Rishabh Pant taking care of the wicketkeeping duties while KL Rahul and Murali Vijay will open the innings. Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane will make up the middle-order while the only other question mark in the batting line-up will be the sixth batsman as it will be a toss-up between Rohit Sharma and Hanuma Vihari.

As far as bowling is concerned, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma will be the three pace bowlers while Ravichandran Ashwin was picked as the solitary spinner for the first Test match.

That means that the trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja miss out on the first Test of the tour.

The real question is whether Hanuma Vihari, who scored a half-century during his debut test match against England at Oval in tough England conditions will be the sixth batsman or whether it will be Rohit Sharma, who will be making a comeback into the Test team after playing his last match during the tour of South Africa at Centurion.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, this is India’s best chance of winning their maiden Test series Down Under especially in the absence of David Warner and Steve Smith. The focus will be on Indian batsmen and how they cope with a top quality bowling line up that consists of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.

On the two overseas tours so far in 2018, apart from Virat Kohli rest of Indian batsmen struggled and could not post big totals. If the Indian batting clicks, then Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, and Ashwin can trouble the inexperienced batting line-up of Australia.

Despite the fact that India has only won five Tests in Australia, the composition of both sides means that it promises to be a cracking series.

Here is a look at India's final 12 for the first Test at Adelaide:

India's final 12: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
The real 'Test' for Team India
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Virat Kohli knocks against Australia in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India's strongest playing XI...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India’s best XI for the first...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018/19: 5 Key battles which might...
RELATED STORY
India announce 12-man squad for first T20I against Australia
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Greatest Indian Test XI of the 21st century in Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India's predicted XI for the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us