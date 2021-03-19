India announce squad for England ODIs

Team India have announced their 18-man squad for the three-match ODI series against England. India and England play three ODIs in Pune starting from March 23.

India have decided to call up Suryakumar Yadav for the ODIs for the first time in his career. The 30-year-played a brilliant innings in the fourth T20I against England and will look to carry that form into the 50-over format.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya has made the cut as well. The 29-year-old has played 18 T20Is for India but is yet to feature in ODIs. He will compete for the spin-bowling all-rounder’s slot with Washington Sundar. Axar Patel is not part of the squad, while Ravindra Jadeja misses out as he continues his rehabilitation from the injury he sustained in Australia.

There was no place for openers Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw either. The duo finished as the leading run-getters in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but India have decided to go with their tried and tested opening combination at the top. However, 14 wickets in the same competition have seen right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna earn his maiden call-up to the national side.

India last played ODIs against Australia at the end of last year, and they have made several changes to the squad which played Down Under. Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson have all been casualties of that decision.

Jasprit Bumrah continues to remain unavailable, with Mohammed Shami not included in the squad as well. In their absence, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur will bear the pace bowling burden for India.

As expected, Rishabh Pant returned to the side as well. The wicket-keeper has fought his way back into thereckoning, and will now compete for the keeper’s slot with KL Rahul.

Full India squad for England ODI series

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, W Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur. — BCCI (@BCCI) March 19, 2021

All three India vs England ODIs will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The first match takes place on March 23, with the other two taking place on March 26 and March 28n respectively.

