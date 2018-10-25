×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

India announce squad for final 3 ODIs against West Indies

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.68K   //    25 Oct 2018, 15:42 IST

Enter caption

India's squad for the final three ODIs against the West Indies has been announced by the BCCI. The squad has been modified into a 15-man line-up, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah being added.

Mohammed Shami has not been included for the final three games.

The Indian team is currently leading the series 1-0, with the second ODI at Visakhapatnam ending in a tie. Captain Virat Kohli became the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to cross 10,000 ODI runs, but his 37th century wasn't enough as Shai Hope's ton helped the Windies level scores at the end of 50 overs.

Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-getter between the two teams, with two centuries and 297 runs in his kitty in the series. In the bowling front, Yuzvendra Chahal leads the charts with four wickets from two games.

Bumrah, who missed the England Tests due to a thumb injury, returned to play in the Asia Cup, and last played for the team in the finals against Bangladesh. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had also suffered from lower back issues in the recent past but made his way back to the ODIs during the Asia Cup, before being rested for the first two ODIs.

Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm pacer, made his debut during the Asia Cup and found his way to the Windies ODI series. He played the first game, before sitting out in favour of Kuldeep Yadav in the tied ODI.

Umesh Yadav had replaced the injured Shardul Thakur ahead of the five-match series. The third, fourth and fifth ODIs are on October 27, October 29 and November 1, at Pune, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.

Here's the complete squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal, Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jasprit Bumrah
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
India announce 12-man squad for 2nd ODI against West Indies
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 West Indies Players who can...
RELATED STORY
India to announce squad for West Indies Tests today
RELATED STORY
India squad for first two ODIs against West Indies announced
RELATED STORY
India name their probable squad ahead of the first ODI...
RELATED STORY
India announce final 12 for 2nd Test against West Indies
RELATED STORY
India's predicted playing XI for the first ODI against...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian batsmen with most runs against West Indies...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 5 Players who might be rested...
RELATED STORY
What India needs to consider before selecting squad for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us