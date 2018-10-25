India announce squad for final 3 ODIs against West Indies

Aadya Sharma // 25 Oct 2018, 15:42 IST

India's squad for the final three ODIs against the West Indies has been announced by the BCCI. The squad has been modified into a 15-man line-up, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah being added.

Mohammed Shami has not been included for the final three games.

The Indian team is currently leading the series 1-0, with the second ODI at Visakhapatnam ending in a tie. Captain Virat Kohli became the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to cross 10,000 ODI runs, but his 37th century wasn't enough as Shai Hope's ton helped the Windies level scores at the end of 50 overs.

Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-getter between the two teams, with two centuries and 297 runs in his kitty in the series. In the bowling front, Yuzvendra Chahal leads the charts with four wickets from two games.

Bumrah, who missed the England Tests due to a thumb injury, returned to play in the Asia Cup, and last played for the team in the finals against Bangladesh. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had also suffered from lower back issues in the recent past but made his way back to the ODIs during the Asia Cup, before being rested for the first two ODIs.

Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm pacer, made his debut during the Asia Cup and found his way to the Windies ODI series. He played the first game, before sitting out in favour of Kuldeep Yadav in the tied ODI.

Umesh Yadav had replaced the injured Shardul Thakur ahead of the five-match series. The third, fourth and fifth ODIs are on October 27, October 29 and November 1, at Pune, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.

Here's the complete squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal, Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey