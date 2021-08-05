India are in a good position after bowling England out for 183: Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami believes India have gained a significant advantage in the ongoing Trent Bridge Test after bowling out hosts England for 183 in the first innings. The Indian pacer hopes his side can drive home their advantage with a good batting performance.

The 30-year-old Shami carried his excellent form from the World Test Championship (WTC) final into the first Test against England. He was exceptional on the first day, claiming key wickets of Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence.

The rest of the Indian bowlers also chipped in to dismiss England for their second-lowest first-innings score at home since 1950.

“Getting England bowled out for 183 is a good position to be in. We should be able to capitalize on it," Shami told the press after the first day's play. "In fact, if you bowl out any home side for that score, it’s a good place to be. We need to be careful in the first session of the second day. The ball hasn’t really done much, we reaped the rewards for bowling good lengths and in good areas."

Electing to bat, England made a positive start and went into the Tea Break with the scoreboard reading 138-4. However, they collapsed in the final session and lost their last six wickets for 45 runs.

While Jasprit Bumrah returned to form with a four-wicket haul, Mohammed Shami looked the most threatening Indian bowler and claimed three wickets.

First hour crucial for Indian batters on Day Two: Mohammed Shami

India ended the first day at 21-0 and now have the opportunity to bat England out of the game. Speaking about India’s game plan for the second day, Mohammed Shami stated that the batters should look to preserve their wickets in the crucial first hour.

“We need to focus hard in the first hour and preserve wickets. We need to think about the lead after reaching their score. Our batters shouldn’t think of 183 or 283; we just need to focus and keep adding runs on the board,” added Shami.

India have won two of the seven Tests they have played at Trent Bridge, including the most recent game in 2018.

India also won in Nottingham in 2007 courtesy of a brilliant bowling display from Zaheer Khan.

Edited by Arvind Sriram