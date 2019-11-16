India beat Bangladesh in Indore Test: 5 records to know about

Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli

India completed the annihilation of Bangladesh on Day 3 at Indore by clinching the first Test by an innings and 130 runs. The Indians did not resume their innings this morning and declared at the score of 493 for 6. Mohammed Shami (4 for 31) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3 for 42) then combined to dismiss Bangladesh for 213 in 69.2 overs.

Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma got the early breakthroughs for India, dismissing openers Imrul Kayes and Shadman Islam. Shami then struck two big blows, sending back Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque for 7 and Mohammad Mithun for 18, as Bangladesh headed to lunch at 60 for 4.

Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim (64) then found support in Liton Das (35) and Mehidy Hasan (38). However, they only delayed the inevitable as Ashwin, Umesh and Shami broke through again to set up the victory. With India going 1-0 up, we look at a few records from the Indore Test.

6th consecutive win for India: The win at Indore is India’s sixth consecutive in Tests. With this India equalled their previous record of six back-to-back wins, which came under MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2013.

Most innings victories for an Indian skipper: Following the game, Virat Kohli has now registered the most innings victories by an Indian captain with 10. Dhoni held the previous record of nine. Mohammad Azharuddin had eight innings wins as India’s captain and Sourav Ganguly, seven.

MS Dhoni

Three consecutive innings wins: Before the victory at Indore, India had outdone South Africa by an innings and 137 runs at Pune, and an innings and 202 runs at Ranchi. This is the third instance of India registering three consecutive Test wins by an innings. They had earlier done so in 1992/93 beating England at Chennai and Mumbai, and Zimbabwe at Delhi. The second instance was in 1993/94 when they blanked Sri Lanka 3-0.

Three consecutive wins by a margin of innings and 100+ run: India’s last three wins have been by margins of innings and 100+ runs (Pune, Ranchi and Indore). This unique feat was earlier achieved by Australia against West Indies in 1930/31.

Third best for Shami at home: Pacer Shami’s 4 for 31 is his third-best effort in an innings in home Tests. His best is 5 for 35 against South Africa at Visakhapatnam in the previous series followed by the 5/47 against West Indies at Kolkata on debut in 2013/14.