India's best XI for the Asia Cup final

The title clash is set to be played on September 28th

The Asia Cup 2018 is heading towards its fag end with the finale to be played on September 28.

India, who are already in the finals, are all set to meet the winner of the Bangladesh-Pakistan match. India, the most successful team in the Asia Cup history, are unbeaten this Asia Cup too.

The defending champions have been unmatched this tournament so far and have defeated their opponents quite comprehensively.

They were about to get subdued only twice in the tournament that too by unexpected teams. Hong Kong had almost pulled off upset while chasing only to miss by 26 runs.

The next they came close to defeat was against Afghanistan. Riding on a magnificent century by Mohammed Shahzad and a vital knock by Mohammed Nabi, Afghanistan posted a competitive score of 252.

India started the chase with a bang as both the openers, Ambati Rayudu and KL Rahul, scored a half-century and together stitched a 110-run opening partnership.

However, after their departure in a span of 4 overs, India lost the plot and the match ended in a dramatic tie.

Looking at the recent performances, India certainly look sure to successfully defend their title. It will be a huge confidence booster for the team ahead of the upcoming Cricket World Cup in 2019.

Here is the best Playing XI that might line up in the final on September 28th.

Openers

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (C)

The opening duo has been magnificent this Asia Cup

The openers have done a great job this Asia Cup. Barring the game against Hong Kong, the duo has stitched 50+ partnership in every match.

Dhawan in particular has been outstanding as has been the case with him in every ODI tournament. He has two centuries to his name, which includes a 100-ball-114 against Pakistan in the super four stage.

With 327 runs in 4 innings, he is the highest run-getter too.

Rohit too has done a great job both as a captain and an opener. With 269 runs in 4 games, he is the tournament's second highest run-getter.

