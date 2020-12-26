India continue to make inroads as Labuschagne departs, Siraj bags 1st Test wicket

India continued their strong start to the Boxing Day Test in the afternoon session, picking up 2 wickets. The hosts showed signs of revival and went into Tea at 136/5.

The second session of Day 1 began with Australia struggling at 65-3 after Indian bowlers showed great temperament in the morning session.

Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin resumed proceedings, with Australian batsman more confident about their strokes in the afternoon session. The Indian bowlers allowed the two batsmen to settle at the crease, choosing to be conservative with their line and length as play resumed.

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head brought up the 50 partnership in the 34th over, which prompted a bowling change from Ajinkya Rahane as Umesh Yadav came into the attack.

A concussion scare for Australia came next, after Marnus Labuschagne was hit on the head by a searing Mohammed Siraj bouncer. The batsman was passed fit to continue after the completion of concussion protocols, as Australians breathed a sigh of relief.

Australia brought up their hundred in the 38th over, with the second fifty taking just 88 balls as the hosts got into the groove. Travis Head seemed to be in great touch, with the middle-order batsman bringing up the drinks break after dispatching Jasprit Bumrah for consecutive boundaries.

Breakthrough for #TeamIndia



Jasprit Bumrah picks up his 2nd wicket as Head (38) is caught brilliantly by Rahane at gully.



AUS 125-4 after 43 overs. #AUSvIND



Details - https://t.co/bG5EiYj0Kv pic.twitter.com/TpfAwYHlIV — BCCI (@BCCI) December 26, 2020

However, the Australian batsman departed soon after the break. India’s strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah got the breakthrough, with the pacer sending Travis Head (38 of 92 balls) packing. Bowling from around the wicket, Bumrah got one delivery to straighten. The result was Head poking nervously at the ball with Ajinkya Rahane completing the catch at gully.

India finally get Marnus Labuschagne

The two India debutants then combined to take the important wicket of Marnus Labuschagne (48 of 132 balls) in the 50th over. Mohammed Siraj picked up his 1st Test wicket for India, as the Aussie batsman’s flick just about carried to Shubman Gill at backward square leg.

The second session of the Boxing Day session was dominated in parts by both India and Australia. The visitors ended the session strongly and will be confident about bowling Australia out in the final session.

For the home side, they will look for a repeat of captain Tim Paine’s knock from Adelaide, as Australia target a solid total at the end of Day 1.

Brief scores

Australia 136/5 (Marnus Labuschagne 48, Travis Head 38) against India (Jasprit Bumrah 2 for 24, Ravichandran Ashwin 2 for 25,) after 52 overs