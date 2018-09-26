Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: India could look at dropping Chahal for an extra pacer

Sahil Dangi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
79   //    26 Sep 2018, 22:29 IST

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit Sharma will return as skipper for the final

India played a second-string side against Afghanistan in the penultimate Asia Cup 2018 Super Four encounter in order to test their bench strength and keep them match fit if required. Although the game ended in a tie, it also presented India with a few options for the final on Friday.

KL Rahul finally got a game and although he scored a fifty, he failed to convert it into a match-winning knock, which makes Rohit Sharma's task easy as he is likely to stick with Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik ahead of him in playing XI.

Manish Pandey was another player who had a golden opportunity to make his mark and book himself a place in the middle-order. When he came out to bat, India required another 110 runs with conditions getting difficult against a world-class spin bowling attack. He had a chance to play a gritty knock to take India home, which might have helped him get into India's playing XI in the finals but it wasn't to be.

Khaleel Ahmed, who impressed everyone in his first International game, was given another chance and he was effective especially during the latter part of Afghanistan innings.

With India playing one of the Pakistan or Bangladesh in the final, they may like to make a change in their playing XI apart from the obvious ones.

Yuzvendra Chahal has not been at his best in this Asia Cup despite having a great start against Hong Kong. India went with Kuldeep-Jadeja combo in the match against Afghanistan, which may also be the story for the finals.

In the last three matches that he has played, Chahal has taken only 2 wickets at an average of 60. Apart from the figures players have played him with ease in the middle overs and have struggled to manage the fast bowlers on the other hand, which might make a case for young Khaleel Ahmed in the final of the Asia Cup.

With India having 3 spin options in the middle order including Kedar Jadhav, they might surprise opposition with this move.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Yuzvendra Chahal Khaleel Ahmed Leisure Reading
Sahil Dangi
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket addict and amateur writer. Writing liberates you Spread Love
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Hong Kong Preview
RELATED STORY
5 issues India need to resolve at the Asia Cup 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Predicted India XI vs Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's expected playing XI for the final 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Five unnoticed things from the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 battles to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
India best possible XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why India start as favourites in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong: Three things you might...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 things to know about the Hong Kong team
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us