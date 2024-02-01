India crave an encore of ruthless Rohit Sharma's Visakhapatnam masterclass

As Rohit Sharma failed to get any bat on an arm ball from Tom Hartley, the India captain knew he was in big trouble. Even while calling for a review, Rohit's body language suggested that he knew the decision wasn't going to be overturned.

Yet another promising start from the veteran opener ended prematurely, this time in a crucial chase where India desperately needed him to score big. Yet again, he looked like a million dollars while at the crease, but couldn't convert it into a substantial score.

His dismissal proved to be a pivotal moment in the chase as India endured their second home Test loss within a year, both under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. While Rohit's leadership could again play a crucial role in the outcome of the second Test, India also need him to fire on all cylinders as a batter.

Rohit Sharma and the special connection with Visakhapatnam

This won't be the first time that Rohit Sharma takes the field in Visakhapatnam under a degree of pressure and a load of expectations. The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium witnessed Rohit's rebirth in Test cricket as he began his 'second innings' in the longest format in some style in October 2019.

Despite the availability of specialist domestic openers, the team management backed Rohit to come good, and boy did he steal the show! Scores of 176 and 127 in the two innings against South Africa in Visakhapatnam laid the marker that he had finally arrived in the longest format.

Rohit just needs to look back to his only Test outing at the venue, where he batted the opposition out of the game. His natural ability to churn out big runs at a brisk pace should allow him to just focus on batting long and let the rest take care of itself.

The Indian captain has time and again reiterated that he is not interested in milestones and focuses on playing with intent. But India's loss in the Hyderabad Test despite enjoying a 190-run lead in the first innings should be enough indication for Rohit and his men that once set, batting big is crucial.

For Rohit, it would all be about taking a trip down memory lane and focussing on what worked for him the last time he played at the ground in whites.

Rohit has been there, done that

If returning to Visakhapatnam is not enough motivation for Rohit, another factor he can look at is where the series stands. When England were 1-0 up the last time they were on the Indian shores for a Test series, it was Rohit Sharma who arguably produced one of his best knocks in the format.

On an absolute rank-turner in Chennai, Rohit scored 161 off just 231 balls and gave India a significant headstart in the Test. It was an indication that even if the conditions were tough, Rohit had it in him to bat long and keep the scoreboard ticking.

The opener also used a lot of sweep shots in that innings, which was missing from most Indian batters' arsenal last week in Hyderabad. It was an innings that turned the momentum of the Test series, and the hosts need something similar from the Indian captain in the coming days.

The situation and the numbers show Rohit's importance

In 16 matches at home since his move to Test opening in Visakhapatnam, Rohit Sharma has scored 1296 runs at a staggering average of 56.34.

Only Mayank Agarwal has a better average (69.07) in home Tests among Indian batters who have scored a minimum of 500 runs. The only other Indian batter who averages above 50 on the same list is Ravindra Jadeja (50.60), who won't be available for the next game.

Another batter who has a great record at Visakhapatnam is Virat Kohli, with 299 runs in two Tests at a mind-boggling average of 99.66. He won't be available for the Test as well, making Rohit's contributions all the more important.

Injury woes in the Indian camp and Kohli's absence means that Gill, with just 21 Tests to his name, could be the second most experienced batter in the Indian line-up after Rohit Sharma. But both Gill (average of 29.33 in nine home Tests) and Shreyas Iyer (average 36.76 from eight home Tests) don't have form on their side and the numbers needed to inspire any confidence.

Former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott had recently claimed in his column for The Telegraph that Rohit was past his prime as he had scored just two home Test hundreds in the past four years. While the 'past his prime' claims may not be entirely true, the other half suggests what India might need to level the series in Visakhapatnam - a big one from Rohit.

Not a man for milestones, the Indian captain has been vocal about putting the team first. But if batting big helps the team gain an advantage in the match, then he needs to try exactly that.

This is not the first time that Rohit Sharma's batting has been questioned in Test cricket. Similar questions had surfaced before he first opened in Visakhapatnam in the longest format.

It would be poetic to silence his critics at the same venue that launched him into prominence in Tests. It would be like the completion of a circle for Rohit, the Test opener.

Whether Rohit Sharma pulls an encore of Visakhapatnam 2019 could directly impact whether India pull an encore of England 2021.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App