India's predicted XI in Tests after five years

The Indian cricket team are currently the no. 1 Test side in the world. However, they are facing a tough time in England as they are 2-0 down in the five-match Test series.

With three matches to go, we could expect the Indian side to go in with a few changes for the remaining Tests in order to make a comeback.

However, given the fact that quite a few players are not playing well in Tests outside India, the team needs a shake-up. In the coming few years, we could see an overhaul, with some youngsters coming into the side and a few seniors making way.

It will be interesting to see what the team will look like five years down the line. Will Virat Kohli be the captain? Will he still be in the team?

Here is a predicted playing XI in 2023:

Openers:

Prithvi Shaw

Currently just 18 years old, Prithvi Shaw led the Indian Under-19 team to World Cup glory last year. He was India’s second highest scorer with the bat with 261 runs to his name. His technique and style of play have been compared with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and what is even more interesting is that he uses an MRF sponsored bat as well.

He played in the IPL this year with the Delhi Daredevils as well and made a name for himself. He is surely one for the future.

KL Rahul

At the age of 26, KL Rahul is already a mainstay for the Indian cricket team in all three formats. He has a superb technique and great hand-eye coordination as well.

Rahul has been moved a lot in the batting order as he has opened the batting and batted at no.3 and no.4 as well. However, we could expect him to open the batting soon and cement his place at the top.

