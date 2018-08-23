Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India-Pakistan combined XI for the 2019 World Cup

V Shashank
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
505   //    23 Aug 2018, 15:46 IST

Previews - ICC Champions Trophy Final
India-Pakistan combined XI for the 2019 World Cup games

India and Pakistan are among the hot-favourites to lift the 2019 World Cup which would be played in England and Wales. Both teams possess sufficient firepower, and a victory for either looks highly probable on cards.

Taking into consideration their performances in the ICC events, it seems that both could fancy their chances for the most coveted title in the gentleman's game.

Let's have a look at the India-Pakistan combined XI for the 2019 World Cup contests.

#1 Rohit Sharma

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit Sharma

The hitman is perhaps a default entrant into the list which comprises of the best players from the neighbouring nations. An average of 45.47 in 181 ODI games with 18 centuries and 34 half-centuries, it would be an impossible decision to omit him from the playing XI.

WIth already 3 ODI double tons to his name, Rohit will surely eye for a couple more in the 2019 World Cup contests.


#2 Fakhar Zaman

New Zealand v Pakistan: 5th ODI
Fakhar Zaman

The 28-year-old is perhaps one of the finest cricketers that Pakistan has produced in the recent times. In 18 ODI games, he has amassed 1,065 runs at an average of 76.07 with 3 centuries and 6 half-centuries to his name. Also, he is Pakistan's solitary double centurion in the white-ball cricket.

His 210* in the 4th ODI game against Zimbabwe, helped Pakistan in putting up a total of 399 in their innings, which remains their highest ODI score till date.


#3 Virat Kohli (c)

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper is already a legend at the age of 29. With 35 centuries and 9,779 runs at an average of 58.21 in 211 ODI games, he is perhaps one of the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game. With his current form, it seems he would surely smack some daddy hundreds in the World Cup battles as well.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Fakhar Zaman
V Shashank
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Fanatic
Top Contenders for the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 Players who could be playing their...
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: A statistical search for the...
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 players who could take a hat-trick
RELATED STORY
ODI teams with best spin attacks ahead of ICC 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 3 underdog achievements in the 21st century
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Things you should not miss in the Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Pakistan are favourites to win 2019 World Cup, feels...
RELATED STORY
5 instances when underdogs stunned the world in ICC...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us