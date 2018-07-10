Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India T20I series: Report Card of Indian Cricketers

Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.78K   //    10 Jul 2018, 03:43 IST

How
How did the Indian cricketers fare in the T20I series against England?

Marching ahead with its dream run in the shorter formats, the Indian cricket team has registered yet another emphatic series win after defeating England 2-1 in the recently concluded T20 series.

Thanks to a squad that boasted a seemingly equal balance of youth and experience, the men in blue outplayed the three lions in the best of the three games and registered some memorable performances.

However, while most of the players put forth decent performances, a few had some forgettable outings thereby raising a concern or two in the Indian camp. Here, we take a look at how the Indian cricketers fared in this series.

#1 Rohit Sharma (Mat: 3 Runs: 137)- 9/10

England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20
Rohit Sharma was in scintillating touch in the third T20I

Rohit Sharma emerged to be India's superhero in the series decider played at Bristol on Sunday. The 'Hitman', as he's popularly known, went on to score his 3rd T20I hundred and played a crucial role in helping India chase down a challenging target of 198. Sharma also lent a helping hand to KL Rahul in the first game when the latter was busy blowing away the England bowlers. With 137 runs in 3 games, at an impressive strike rate of 144.21, the Mumbaikar stood as India's top run-getter in the series and was, justifyingly, adjourned the Man of the Series.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan (Mat: 3 Runs: 19)- 2.5/10

CRICKET-ENG-IND-T20
Shikhar Dhawan had a dismal series with the bat

Contrary to the expectations, Shikhar Dhawan failed to impress with the bat in the series. With a good run of form in England in the past, much was expected of the southpaw at the top of the order.

However, Dhawan found the going tough and fell early prey to the English bowlers in all the three games. The man from Delhi will be looking forward to forgetting his form in the T20 series and make an impression in the upcoming ODI games.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
India vs England: Rating the Indian players from the T20I...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Weather Report,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, first T20I: Preview
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Five records that could tumble in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Predicted XI of both teams for...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable India vs England T20I encounters
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: T20I series Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd T20I: 5 plays of the game you might...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 milestone that India could...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us