England vs India T20I series: Report Card of Indian Cricketers

Kovvali Teja FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.78K // 10 Jul 2018, 03:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

How did the Indian cricketers fare in the T20I series against England?

Marching ahead with its dream run in the shorter formats, the Indian cricket team has registered yet another emphatic series win after defeating England 2-1 in the recently concluded T20 series.

Thanks to a squad that boasted a seemingly equal balance of youth and experience, the men in blue outplayed the three lions in the best of the three games and registered some memorable performances.

However, while most of the players put forth decent performances, a few had some forgettable outings thereby raising a concern or two in the Indian camp. Here, we take a look at how the Indian cricketers fared in this series.

#1 Rohit Sharma (Mat: 3 Runs: 137)- 9/10

Rohit Sharma was in scintillating touch in the third T20I

Rohit Sharma emerged to be India's superhero in the series decider played at Bristol on Sunday. The 'Hitman', as he's popularly known, went on to score his 3rd T20I hundred and played a crucial role in helping India chase down a challenging target of 198. Sharma also lent a helping hand to KL Rahul in the first game when the latter was busy blowing away the England bowlers. With 137 runs in 3 games, at an impressive strike rate of 144.21, the Mumbaikar stood as India's top run-getter in the series and was, justifyingly, adjourned the Man of the Series.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan (Mat: 3 Runs: 19)- 2.5/10

Shikhar Dhawan had a dismal series with the bat

Contrary to the expectations, Shikhar Dhawan failed to impress with the bat in the series. With a good run of form in England in the past, much was expected of the southpaw at the top of the order.

However, Dhawan found the going tough and fell early prey to the English bowlers in all the three games. The man from Delhi will be looking forward to forgetting his form in the T20 series and make an impression in the upcoming ODI games.