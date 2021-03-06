India-England Test series: The BCCI curator, not the local chief groundsman, was removed after the First Test

In a recent tweet, Michael Vaughan claimed that the pitch curator in the first Test between India and England was sacked after the match when the pitch was found to be too flat. To some this might give the impression that the Chepauk Chief Groundsman V Ramesh Kumar was removed.

However, BCCI had removed its own curator, Taposh Chatterjee, after the first Test match. TNCA Secretary RS Ramaswamy had told IANS

"Taposh has left. He was there for the first match. V Ramesh Kumar will oversee the preparation for the second Test."

The pitch preparation for the second Test was to be carried out by the local chief groundsman V Ramesh Kumar under the supervision of the Indian Team management.

So, while there was indeed an issue with the pitch in the first Test and Michael Vaughan was correct that the curator had been removed, it wasn't the local groundsman.

Michael Vaughan had stated that

"Pretty sure if my memory serves me correct that the Groundsman in Chennai after the 1st Test was sacked for producing a pitch too flat ... Pretty sure I heard a few complaints about the Ball after the 1st Test ... #JustSaying #OnOn #INDvENG"

Story behind the wicket in the India-England Test series

The pitch has been the cynosure throughout this India-England Test Series.

In the first Test, England ended up with a massive 578 batting first on a largely flat deck, helped by a double hundred from their captain Joe Root. England then made the best use of turn later in the game to win the Ttest match.

The first Test of the India-England series had spawned a range of discussions regarding conditions, ball quality etc.

Indian team player Ravichandran Ashwin had also questioned the quality of the SG ball used in the first Test. Ashwin had stated that it was weird to see the SG ball tear through the seam and that he had never seen that before.

The series currently stands at 2-1 in favour of India, with a place for World Test Championship final at Lord's on the line.