India favourites for World Cup, Advice for Dhoni and more - Cricket News Today, 28th September 2018

Former Indian captain had some advice for Dhoni and there was pressure on

Former New Zealand captain believes that the presence of Virat Kohli along with a strong bowling line-up makes India favourites for World Cup 2019. He wasn't the only who thought so as Kumar Sangakkara also added that India have a settled squad ahead of next year's tournament in England.

There was also some advice for MS Dhoni and some update about the fitness of Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup before Bangladesh's final Super Four clash against Pakistan, which they ended up winning.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

Fleming believes India are favourites for World Cup 2019

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming believes that India are favourites for next year's World Cup in England. While he admitted that India have plenty of resources, he also added that India needs to closely monitor the fitness of the pace bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

“They look like a strong side and might also be the favourites but it’s a hot English summer next year and it would really be injuries to Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) or (Jasprit) Bumrah that you need to be concerned about. So you need to develop the pace better and replacement players just in case. It will be summer in England and you might need some seam bowling," Fleming told Mail Today.

“I think you will have Virat Kohli back with the openers, MS Dhoni will rise for the big occasion. Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik are also there, so you have plenty of resources,” he added.

