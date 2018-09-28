Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India favourites for World Cup, Advice for Dhoni and more - Cricket News Today, 28th September 2018

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
369   //    28 Sep 2018, 22:55 IST

Former Indian captain had some advice for Dhoni
Former Indian captain had some advice for Dhoni and there was pressure on

Former New Zealand captain believes that the presence of Virat Kohli along with a strong bowling line-up makes India favourites for World Cup 2019. He wasn't the only who thought so as Kumar Sangakkara also added that India have a settled squad ahead of next year's tournament in England.

There was also some advice for MS Dhoni and some update about the fitness of Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup before Bangladesh's final Super Four clash against Pakistan, which they ended up winning.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

Fleming believes India are favourites for World Cup 2019

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming believes that India are favourites for next year's World Cup in England. While he admitted that India have plenty of resources, he also added that India needs to closely monitor the fitness of the pace bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

“They look like a strong side and might also be the favourites but it’s a hot English summer next year and it would really be injuries to Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) or (Jasprit) Bumrah that you need to be concerned about. So you need to develop the pace better and replacement players just in case. It will be summer in England and you might need some seam bowling," Fleming told Mail Today.

“I think you will have Virat Kohli back with the openers, MS Dhoni will rise for the big occasion. Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik are also there, so you have plenty of resources,” he added.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Stephen Fleming Cricket News Today
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
Dhoni's milestone, Ganguly questions Shastri and more -...
RELATED STORY
Rift over Kohli's Asia Cup absence, Raina back as captain...
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni becomes second most capped cricketer for India
RELATED STORY
India's Probable Playing XI in the 2018 Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Cops alert ahead of India-Pakistan clash, Ponting's...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Predicted India XI vs Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Kohli's Khel Ratna questioned, Indian star to make...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Probable Playing XI vs Pakistan in...
RELATED STORY
Ideal middle order combination for India in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's expected playing XI for the final 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 135/3 (29.3 ov)
LIVE
India need 88 runs to win from 20.3 overs
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us