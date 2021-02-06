India get Stokes but Joe Root scores a sublime double ton

India look bereft of ideas in Chennai. With the pitch offering nothing, the team looks a tired lot. Although they got the dangerous Ben Stokes, India did not have anything else to celebrate as England piled on the runs. The fact that Rohit Sharma had to come and bowl is an indicator of India’s state in this Test.

England didn’t let Ben Stokes’ dismissal halt their charge, with the visitors adding 99 in the 2nd session. Joe Root reached his double century with a six, and Ollie Pope looks settled as well.

Brief scores: England 454/4 (Joe Root 209*, Dominic Sibley 87) against India (Jasprit Bumrah 2/66, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/114) after 147 overs

Tea on Day 2 of the 1st Test.



99 runs and a wicket in the second session.



Scorecard - https://t.co/VJF6Q62aTS #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/ABmCjjXOn4 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2021

A bullish Ben Stokes came out with intent post lunch, looking to continue his assault on India’s bowlers. The century stand between Root and Stokes came up next, but the latter fell soon after.

A slog sweep off Nadeem went straight to Cheteshwar Pujara in the deep. India’s No 3 managed to hold on after a big fumble, and Ben Stokes’s aggressive return to Test cricket came to an end at 82.

India had their tails up after Stokes’ wicket. England slowed down while Ollie Pope took time to settle, with just 17 runs coming in the 10 overs after the all-rounder’s dismissal.

But India couldn’t get the breakthrough despite bowling in some nice areas. The bouncer was used by both Ishant and Bumrah, while Nadeem found his length on occasions too. But Joe Root controlled proceedings nicely, taking his average in India past Virat Kohli’s.

Root's average in India now higher than Kohli's — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) February 6, 2021

Advertisement

The home side lost their final review, as the team appealed for a bat-pad catch. Virat Kohli was doubtful about going for it, and he ultimately proved to be right as the review showed the ball hitting Pope’s forearm and not his glove.

Joe Root brings up double hundred against India

The first cricketer ever to score a double century in his 100th Test match! 💯💯



Scorecard: https://t.co/dS83GpOl0T#INDvENG #R100T pic.twitter.com/B0m2gGNpc3 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 6, 2021

It was time for Joe Root to score his 5th double hundred, and he did that in style. The England skipper has looked at home since ball one, and he brought up his double hundred with a six off India’s most experienced spinner.

India's main bowlers got tired, so it was time for Rohit Sharma to roll his arm over. He bowled the last over before Tea, as they went into the break scratching their heads. India haven’t made any headway despite their best efforts, and now need something extraordinary if they want to bowl England out soon.

With Joe Root’s double ton done, expect England to pick up the scoring rate in the final session. Root targeted 600-700 in the 1st innings, and the visitors could well reach that figure if they continue playing like this in Day 2's final session