India's Ideal XI for World Cup 2019

Team India head on to the next years's World Cup in 8 months time. One of the biggest headaches faced by the team going to the world cup is to have a settled middle order with batsmen in good form.

India are desperately in need of an all-rounder capable of batting at no 7. Here's having a look at the ideal starting playing XI for Team India heading on to the World Cup.

THE OPENERS

#1 Rohit Sharma

Team India's vice-captain is in dazzling form since the 2015 World Cup. He has the highest average (54) among all the openers(Minimum 50 Innings) in the history of ODIs.

He can turn around matches single-handedly with the bat and is a great asset to the team. The "Hitman" is surely a first choice pick for the starting XI in the team.

One of the best openers in limited overs of his times

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

The best batsman to complement the 'Hitman' with a dazzling strokeplay is Shikhar Dhawan. An aggressive left handed batsman, he has been a complete relevation in white ball cricket. His stupendous ability to strike the ball and play the role of the aggressor at the start of the innings makes him the second opener in the team .

The left-right combination at the top is an ideal combination for the team to unsettle the rhythm of the opposition teams. Together they have made 13 hundred-run ODI partnerships. They will provide flying starts to team India at the World Cup.

Shikhar Dhawan after playing a shot

