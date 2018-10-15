India in Tests: Fast Bowling Riches

Jasprit Bumrah in action during the 4th England-India Test

For the first time since time immemorial, India is faced with a different kind of problem when it comes to team selection - its fast bowlers. It is a very unusual situation for India to be in, since we have always been more of a batsman-heavy country. Now we have more than one bowler vying for a spot during the coming tour of Australia, which is actually a very good headache to have. Here's a brief on the current lot.

Ishant Sharma - He has the ability to make the ball straighten or take it away from around the wicket, which makes it a nightmare for any left-hander to face. It reminded us of the Flintoff days, particularly of the 2005 Ashes when he repeatedly troubled Gilchrist. When needed he can block one end up completely. He was the top wicket-taker in recently concluded series in England, and was particularly menacing to the left-handers with his pace, bounce and accuracy.

Mohammed Shami - He swings the new ball away and gets the old ball to reverse (tail-in) into the right-handers which makes him very potent. He is very nippy like Waqar Younis/Dale Steyn/Aaqib Javed - capable of consistently hitting 140 kph mark. When in perfect rhythm, he is capable of running through a side, in one spell, as we can see from his strike rate of 52.7 in Test Cricket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - A classical swing bowler, Bhuvneshwar is capable of moving the ball both ways. He started off as a medium pacer, but now consistently touches 135-140 mark. His new ball spells, overseas, have been very incisive, often scalping 2-3 wickets before the first change bowlers take over. Let's not forget his handy contributions with the bat, when India has been in crisis.

Jasprit Bumrah - A hit the deck kind of a bowler, with good pace, Bumrah bowls from an awkward angle and gets the ball predominantly to swing into the right-handers. He has developed the away going delivery too. He has a had a terrific beginning to Test cricket. His ability to bowl yorkers at will makes him doubly dangerous. You've got to wonder why he does not do it more often in Tests.

Umesh Yadav - Umesh is a skiddy bowler consistently capable of touching high 140s. His ability to reverse swing at pace during the 3rd and 4th spells late in the day, makes him a dangerous proposition. He was the Man of the Match in the recently concluded 2nd test against the Windies.

We also have Shardul Thakur (unfortunately got injured on debut, recently), Mohammed Siraj and a few others waiting in the wings to get an opportunity. It is a very healthy situation for India to be in, and no wonder we have consistently taken 20 wickets per test overseas since the start of the South African tour.

We just need our batting to put up a decent total on the board each time - and we should be able to win the upcoming Australian series comfortably.