India inches closer to victory after Virat's ton and Pandya's fifty on day three

Virat Kohli after scoring his 23rd Test hundred

Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored his 23rd century as India continued to dominate England in the third Test at Trent Bridge. The charismatic batsman reached his century in the 92nd over off Chris Woakes' delivery when India's score was 279/3.

Though his fantastic innings (103 runs off 197 balls) soon came to an end after reaching the milestone as Chris Woakes produced one fullish in-swinger swirling towards Kohli's pads and a huge LBW appeal made umpire Erasmus raise his finger instantly.

Virat went for the review, but the hawk eye showed that the ball clipped the leg stump. Thereafter, the Indian skipper received a rousing reception from the spectators as he walked back to the dressing room.

Anushka Sharma applauding Virat Kohli's Century

Virat Kohli had missed his century in this match earlier in the first innings. He was dismissed on 97 by England spinner Adil Rashid in the first innings.

In the second innings, Virat Kohli along with Cheteshwar Pujara (72) went onto forge a 113-run partnership for the 3rd wicket. India batted through the first session of day three without the fall of a wicket courtesy Kohli and Pujara's partnership.

Interestingly, in both the 1st and 3rd Test match Kohli got exactly 200 runs. With India's comprehensive display at the Trent Bridge, India remained on course for a win that would cut England's lead in the five-match series to 2-1.

Hardik Pandya five-fer put India in commanding position on Day 2

Earlier in day two, Hardik Pandya answered his critics as the Indian all-rounder stole the limelight with his maiden five-wicket haul. Indian Team made a strong comeback in the series by taking complete control of the third cricket Test against England.

Then on day three, India's 'all-rounder' Hardik Pandya backed up his maiden Test fifer with a run-a-ball fifty comprising of seven fours and one six, shared a 47 run partnership with Rahane before he was bowled by Adil Rashid.

After Rahane's wicket, India lost the wicket of Mohammad Shami on three before Indian skipper called back Pandya and Ashwin (1 not out). India declared on 352 for 7, leaving England a record 521 to chase down in the fourth innings. That is 189 runs more than their highest-ever successful chase, which was 332 v Australia in 1928 at MCG, Australia.

At stumps on day three, England survived the tricky nine overs without losing any wickets at 23/0 with Alastair Cook batting on 9 and Keaton Jennings on 13. So, the equation for the final innings is that India needs 10 wickets and England need 498 runs with two days to go.

Will England repeat their 1928 heroics or India will clinch their maiden victory of five match series. The latter seems more likely at the moment.