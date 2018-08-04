England vs India 2018: India need to reduce their over-dependence on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

It was theatre; the first test between England and India was Test cricket at its magnificent best. With emotions running high, an electric atmosphere and the game going right till the end, test cricket shows us why it never ceases to amaze us.

The conditions were in favor of good quality test cricket and that was what everyone witnessed in the first test match between India and England where in a cliff-hanger of a chase, England managed to upsurge India by 31 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

India had the hosts in a soup many times during the course of the game but let the advantage slip away from their grasp. Virat Kohli’s men showed immense character and skill when they managed to leave England limping at 87-7 in the second innings. A completely fantastic batting display by Sam Curran under pressure ensured England had a semblance of a target to bowl to.

India withered under pressure and the hosts showed immense amount of resilience and skill to dismiss a strong Indian batting line up especially considering the fact that they were defending only 194. But one wonders if India had themselves to blame for this defeat? Well, they certainly didn’t help themselves in this game.

India’s batting completely depends on the able shoulders of Virat Kohli

India have batsmen who are highly capable and have performed in England earlier such as Ajinkya Rahane and Murali Vijay. But these batsmen looked completely out of sorts, their techniques were exposed and they looked nervous at the crease. The relentless attacking bowling from England certainly added to the Indian batsmen's misery.

And on the contrary, Virat Kohli was everything that his other batsmen weren’t. He looked confident, extremely focused and looked like a man on a mission - to shut the critics down, especially after his disastrous tour to England in 2014.

A total of 200 runs in the game meant Virat Kohli has already surpassed the total number of runs he scored in the tests in his last tour of England (134 runs). Virat Kohli is certainly a different cricketer and player four years down the line. His technique has sharpened and his hunger to score runs is always on the rise.

He did get a life on 21 in the first innings but he ensured that England regretted that dropped chance. He went on to make a masterful 149 runs which proved that he is in a league of his own. Hardik Pandya provided some support in the first innings and the skipper went on to score a feisty 51 but didn’t get support from any of his other batsmen.

With this being a five-match test series, England’s bowlers have displayed their skill, intent and have controlled the Indians. They have worked on their technical faults and issues and exposed them. While the complete media glare was on the James Anderson-Virat Kohli battle, it was a team effort with the likes of Sam Curran, Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes constantly keeping the pressure on the opposition.

India need to get their batting order and team selection in place

Cheteshwar Pujara

India need to get their batting order and selection in place to mount a comeback in this series. Shikhar Dhawan has had a struggle in overseas test matches and shouldn’t have been picked in the team in the first place as he didn’t score in both the innings against Essex prior to the first test match.

Looking at the technique and resolve required to succeed against England in their home conditions, the obvious choice for the openers position should either be Murali Vijay and KL Rahul or Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara.

The very fact that none of the batsmen provided much support to Virat Kohli is a worrying sign for India. The middle-order looked very fragile and lacked depth and technique to absorb the pressure. They just failed to give the skipper enough support.

A simple solution to solve that problem could be to pick Cheteshwar Pujara in the playing eleven. It was a bold and a baffling decision to leave him out in the first place. He is easily India’s best batsman in test matches after Virat Kohli currently and more importantly he had a prolonged stint with Derbyshire ahead of the test series.

The middle order for the first test match had players with immense potential and talent but their technical weaknesses were exposed. Someone who could hold one end up, and build a partnership with an in-form Virat Kohli is what India need. Hope common sense will prevail and they pick Pujara in the remaining test matches.

Cheteshwar Pujara has had it tough in recent times against South Africa, especially with questions raised about his fitness as he was involved in far too many runouts for the team management's liking. But one can't overlook the quality and balance he brings into this side as he can control the innings really well. He needs the backing of the captain and coach and he sure will deliver the goods for his side.

On a whole, it was test match cricket at its best with the momentum oscillating between both sides on a frequent basis. This series promises to be a real close, tight affair and if India’s batsmen can buckle up and back their captain’s brilliance then it won’t be too surprising if they make a comeback in this test series.