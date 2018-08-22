Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India needs to do well in England to beat Australia in their backyard

Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
592   //    22 Aug 2018, 12:51 IST

Australia v India: 3rd Test - Day 5
Australia v India: 3rd Test - Day 5

India has never won a Test series in Australia. The closest they came was in 2003-04. India drew the series 1-1 and came really close to winning the fourth and final Test in Sydney. However, Steve Waugh, playing his last international match, saved the match for them.

Before embarking on the journey to England, India was considered to be the favorites to win both in England and Australia. However, the first two tests in England came as a reality check. Though Indians have managed to come back strongly during the third Test match at Trent Bridge, there is still a long way to go before the series comes to an end.

If India manage to win the match today, they will be able to redeem themselves to an extent. But the redemption doesn't end here. This English side is considered to have a weak and fragile batting line-up with two to three places in top order still up for grabs. Alastair Cook is struggling, his opening partner is not yet certain even after so many experiments. Barring Joe Root, the middle order is unsettled. Considering these factors India was touted as favorites.

Currently, India is trailing by 2-0 in the series. It is almost certain that the scoreline will read 2-1 at the end of the match. With two matches to go in the series after the ongoing match, India will look to be clinical and emerge victorious in both the matches. If Kohli's men fail to do so, it will hamper their confidence for the Australian tour

Australia is having its own share of struggles ranging from ball tampering scandal to suspension of Warner and Smith. Even after the return of Warner and Smith, their batting line-up will have a fragile look. While Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja have not been consistent enough, their lower middle order also does not inspire confidence. However, their bowling has been supremely good which will really test the Indian batsmen, and that is the primary reason why Indian batsmen need to be on the top of their game.

India's bowling seems to be their strength at the moment, but, if Indian batting keeps floundering in England then India will go to Australia with unsettled batting line-up. Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins do not need a second invitation to gobble up an uncertain batting line-up.


England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Joe Root Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
