India vs New Zealand, 2017, 2nd ODI - 5 reasons why India won the match

The action now moves to the decider which will be played at Kanpur on Sunday

by Pranjal Mech Top 5 / Top 10 25 Oct 2017, 21:59 IST

New Zealand never really recovered from Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's early blows

India equalised the ongoing 3-match ODI series with a comfortable 6-wicket victory against New Zealand at Pune on Wednesday to make it all to play for in the final match of the series at Kanpur on Sunday.

The team that won the toss and elected to bat first lost for the second time running as the visitors were restricted to 230 in their 50 overs thanks to a brilliant opening spell from the Indian pacers while the batsmen played solidly to see India through.

Here are 5 reasons why India ran out comfortable winners on Wednesday.