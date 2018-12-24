×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India's ODI squad: 2 significant exclusions; one correct, other dubious

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
426   //    24 Dec 2018, 19:03 IST

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant

The 17-member Indian squad announced for three ODIs against Australia and five ODIs against New Zealand has two significant exclusions in the form of Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey.

The decision to drop the young wicket-keeper in favour of Dinesh Karthik can be construed as judicious. As things stand, in the form of the veteran MS Dhoni, India have one of the best wicket-keepers in the world. He is, by far, India’s - and possibly the world’s - best wicket-keeper.

As for his batting, there is no doubt his prowess is on the wane. He has been India’s ODI finisher for a while, but on the evidence of his batting post-2015 World Cup, it is safe to say that he is no longer the Dhoni of old, the destroyer and the finisher.

Even then, his utility to the team on the field both in terms of his wicket-keeping credentials and tactical nous, makes him India’s preferred wicket-keeper in the ODI format.

In the 2019 World Cup, barring some unforeseen circumstances, Dhoni is sure to be a part of the playing XI as India’s wicket-keeper. So, it is only fair that India should have one backup wicketkeeper-batsman, and not two.

In the bilateral ODI series against West Indies, India experimented with Rishabh Pant as a middle-order batsman and he failed spectacularly. Before that, Dinesh Karthik had done a decent job as a middle-order batsman in the Asia Cup. So, choosing the experienced Karthik over an impetuous Pant is the right call.

Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey

However, it is the exclusion of Manish Pandey from India’s ODI set-up that is a contentious one. He has been a part of India’s ODI squad on a regular basis in recent times, but has rarely been a part of the playing XI. He has been the preferred fielder whenever someone has gone down injured or needed a rest during a match.

His form with India A during the tour Down Under has been quite good. So, dropping him without giving him an opportunity seems a tad unfair.

He has played more ODIs than an out-of-form KL Rahul. And both his ODI average and strike rate are superior to those of Rahul. So, preferring Rahul over Pandey seems to have been done more on the basis of perception than performance.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Manish Pandey Rishabh Pant
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Reports: Indian ODI squad for the Australia series to be...
RELATED STORY
3 players who are likely to miss India's ODI squad...
RELATED STORY
4 players who don't fit in the current Indian T20 squad
RELATED STORY
2 Players likely to be dropped from India's playing XI...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 3rd Test: 4 Best possible opening...
RELATED STORY
3 limited overs specialists who should get an opportunity...
RELATED STORY
Domination of Indian Cricket: 3 Different teams...
RELATED STORY
4 players who missed out on India's Test squad for...
RELATED STORY
A Rivalry for the Legends to Narrate: Revisiting the...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli is India’s best batsman, but is he their best...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tomorrow, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us