India's squads to face Australia and New Zealand announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 17-member squad for the ODI and T20I series against Australia and New Zealand. The Indian Cricket team is scheduled to fly straight to face the Kiwis after the three-match ODI series vs Australia ends on January 18th.

The team will field the same squad for the Australia and New Zealand ODIs.

MS Dhoni makes a return to the T20I squad against the Kiwis after being excluded from the Australia and West Indies T20Is. Kedar Jadhav also returns to the T20I squad, having last played the shortest format for India in 2017.

Hardik Pandya also returns after having injured his back during the Asia Cup. He has also been added to the Test squad for the ongoing series against Australia.

India are scheduled to play 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is in New Zealand. The Men in Blue will start the ODI series on the 23rd of January in Napier and the final match will be played on the 3rd of February in Hamilton (host of the 1st T20I as well). All matches are day and night and will begin at 7:30 am IST.

The 3-match T20I series begins after a 2-day gap – on 6th February with the final match on 10th. Both these matches will begin at 12:30 pm IST while the 2nd match, played on the 8th of February at Auckland, will begin at 11:30 am IST.

Here are the squads for the series:

India’s squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed

India’s squad for ODI series against Australia and New Zealand: Virat (captain), Rohit (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar, Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

