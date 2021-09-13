India open to play two extra T20Is instead of a rescheduled fifth Test to make up for ECB's losses

The BCCI have offered their England counterparts a chance to host India for an additional set of 2 T20Is instead of the rescheduled fifth Test. India will tour England in 2022 for a limited-overs tour comprising of 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

The additional T20Is will spruce the ECB's budget, which is facing a potential downfall of £40 million. While the offer of a rescheduled Test is still on the table, the board is mulling over the latest proposal, which could benefit more, financially.

"We were all looking forward to what promised to be the culmination of this brilliant Test Series, and I’m so disappointed at not being able to get the match played."



Team India chose not to compete in the fifth Test in Manchester due to growing concerns of a breached bio-bubble among the players. With the second leg of the IPL looming by as well, they expressed their doubts about playing in such a risky environment.

The nature of the 2022 India vs England tour depends on the broadcasters

Broadcasters, who shelled £25 million for the rights to the fifth Test match, faced a massive loss by not having a game to air. They will also have a say in the potential change on the tour next year. They would prefer to air five days of cricket in the form of a Test match, rather than two evenings of T20 cricket.

Questions have also been raised about the form of corporate hospitality, tickets, and food and drink that will see larger earnings from a Test match compared to two nights of frenzy T20 action.

Update: The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test.



Conflict arrives in the form of scheduling as well, with Old Trafford already slated to host the first T20 against India. England are also set to host South Africa in a white-ball series, where the venue will play host to the second ODI. There is a five day gap between the two series.

The fate of the fifth Test match remains unknown at the moment. According to the ECB, they have approached the ICC for the series to be ruled out as a 2-2 draw with India choosing to forfeit. However, the ICC are yet to receive any formal request regarding the ruling of the Test.

