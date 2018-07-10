Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India-Pakistan Combined T20I XI

Silambarasan Kv
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
26.26K   //    10 Jul 2018, 18:55 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final

Not long ago, about 71 years back, the now neighboring country of Pakistan was part of India. However, the partition in 1947 meant the nation was divided into two. The team would have looked different if the partition had not happened. 

While India is renowned to have produced some extraordinary talent with the bat, Pakistan is blessed with top class bowlers. Both occupy the top two spots in the T20 International rankings with Pakistan edging India to take the top honor.

Recently, both have shown their class in the T20 events. While India beat England in the three-match series, Pakistan won the tri-nation series in Zimbabwe. As both teams have been in great form, which players will make the cut in a combined XI?

#1 Fakhar Zaman

CRICKET-PAK-AUS

Fakhar Zaman, who is currently at the second spot in T20 International batsman rankings, has been in tremendous form. In the recently concluded tri-nation series in Zimbabwe, which also featured Australia, the left-hander scored 278 runs in five matches and was adjudged as 'Player of the Series'.

He has played 22 T20 International games and scored 646 runs at an average of 30.76. He has a strike-rate of 143.56, thus the left-hander can be banked upon to provide the starts which teams look for in the powerplay overs.


#2 Rohit Sharma 

CRICKET-ENG-IND-T20

Undoubtedly, Rohit Sharma is currently one of the best openers in the limited-overs format. He can destroy any bowling line-up once he gets settled. Rohit has scored 2086 runs in 86 T20I games at an average of 32.59. Rohit has three centuries to his name in T20s. This opening duo, right-left combination, could form a lethal opening partnership and could lay the platform for the middle-order.

Page 1 of 6 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Shoaib Malik Virat Kohli
