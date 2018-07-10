India-Pakistan Combined T20I XI

Not long ago, about 71 years back, the now neighboring country of Pakistan was part of India. However, the partition in 1947 meant the nation was divided into two. The team would have looked different if the partition had not happened.

While India is renowned to have produced some extraordinary talent with the bat, Pakistan is blessed with top class bowlers. Both occupy the top two spots in the T20 International rankings with Pakistan edging India to take the top honor.

Recently, both have shown their class in the T20 events. While India beat England in the three-match series, Pakistan won the tri-nation series in Zimbabwe. As both teams have been in great form, which players will make the cut in a combined XI?

#1 Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman, who is currently at the second spot in T20 International batsman rankings, has been in tremendous form. In the recently concluded tri-nation series in Zimbabwe, which also featured Australia, the left-hander scored 278 runs in five matches and was adjudged as 'Player of the Series'.

He has played 22 T20 International games and scored 646 runs at an average of 30.76. He has a strike-rate of 143.56, thus the left-hander can be banked upon to provide the starts which teams look for in the powerplay overs.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Undoubtedly, Rohit Sharma is currently one of the best openers in the limited-overs format. He can destroy any bowling line-up once he gets settled. Rohit has scored 2086 runs in 86 T20I games at an average of 32.59. Rohit has three centuries to his name in T20s. This opening duo, right-left combination, could form a lethal opening partnership and could lay the platform for the middle-order.