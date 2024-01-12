India Player Ratings from 1st T20I vs Afghanistan as Shivam Dube fires Men in Blue to comfortable win in series opener

India got off to a winning start in the three-match series against Afghanistan as they clinched the opening T20I by six wickets in Mohali on Thursday, January 11.

Afghanistan put up a spirited batting display led by Mohammad Nabi, with the veteran all-rounder compiling an aggressive 42. However, it was never going to be enough on a decent batting wicket as the hosts got over the line with 15 balls to spare.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the first T20I against Afghanistan.

IND vs AFG 2023: Axar takes 2, Dube hits fifty for hosts

Rohit Sharma was run out for a duck

Shubman Gill: 6/10

Gill barbecued his opening partner and then struck a few boundaries to get his innings going. However, he played an imprudent shot off Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be dismissed.

Rohit Sharma: 4/10

Rohit had a rough outing on his comeback to T20I cricket as Gill ran him out. The Indian skipper dropped a tough chance in the first innings.

Tilak Varma: 5/10

Tilak struggled to get going at the start of his knock, and it could've cost India dearly on another day. The southpaw attempted to regain momentum with a flurry of boundaries but was dismissed soon after. It was an unconvincing effort.

Shivam Dube: 9/10

Dube was the star of the show in Mohali. He bowled two economical overs and picked up a wicket, although he did shell a tough chance at mid-off. The tall left-hander, batting at No. 4, struck an assured half-century that showcased his improvement against hard lengths to take the side to the win.

Jitesh Sharma: 8/10

Jitesh played a valuable hand after coming in at No. 5. His aggressive 31 meant that Afghanistan didn't find a foothold in the contest, and he also produced a neat bit of work behind the stumps to send back Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Rinku Singh: 10/10

Rinku came in and finished things off with aplomb. He was also excellent on the field, as he usually is.

Axar Patel: 8/10

Axar was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he used his inward angle and accuracy to great effect. The left-arm spinner picked up two wickets and was India's most economical bowler to deliver his full quota.

Washington Sundar: 5/10

Sundar's first two overs were decent as he conceded 14 runs while keeping things tight. He didn't get his areas right in the one over he bowled at the death and also dropped a straightforward caught-and-bowled chance.

Arshdeep Singh: 7/10

Arshdeep kicked things off with a maiden. Although he bowled well for the most part, Afghanistan's batters found a few boundaries towards the end of his spell to somewhat damage his figures.

Ravi Bishnoi: 2/10

Bishnoi was introduced late and couldn't find his bearings. He often overpitched and was punished by the Afghan batters, leaking 35 runs in three overs.

Mukesh Kumar: 6/10

Mukesh's first three overs were distinctly average, although there were a couple of wicket-taking opportunities. In his final over, the fast bowler managed to prise out a couple of wickets.

