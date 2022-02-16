India Player Ratings for 1st T20I vs West Indies as Rohit, Bishnoi set up comfortable win

After securing a whitewash in the ODI series against West Indies, India took a massive step towards sealing the T20Is as well. Rohit Sharma's men got over the line by six wickets in the opening game of the series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, February 16.

After winning the toss and electing to field, India ensured that the visitors' power-packed batting lineup never got to free its arms. Set a target of 157 to win after Nicholas Pooran's fifty, the Men in Blue got home in the penultimate over.

Here are India's player ratings for the first T20I against West Indies.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Rohit blitz leads hosts to comfortable chase

Ishan Kishan: 6/10

Kishan struggled for fluency throughout his innings even as his opening partner looked assured at the crease. The southpaw labored to 35 off 42 before mistiming a pull off Roston Chase's final ball straight to deep midwicket.

Rohit Sharma: 8/10

Rohit's blitz at the top of the order set up India's chase. He was severe on the Windies pacers and raced away to 40 off 18 before miscuing a loft off the impressive Roston Chase. The skipper could've perhaps been more judicious with his usage of bowlers as Chahal's over at the death proved costly.

Virat Kohli: 3/10

Kohli struck a four during his 13-ball innings but followed up Pant's dismissal with an ill-advised loft that found long-off to perfection. The former captain just can't buy a run at the moment.

Suryakumar Yadav: 9/10

Suryakumar played another delightful cameo after coming in at No. 5. Striking five fours and a six, he ensured that the chase never entered close territory with his vast repertoire of attacking shots against both pace and spin. The right-hander must be a part of India's T20I side going forward.

Rishabh Pant: 2/10

Pant failed with the bat and was dismissed for 8 while trying a cheeky leg-side shot. He didn't have much of a contribution with the gloves either.

Venkatesh Iyer: 8.5/10

Venkatesh bowled a tight over for four runs and then polished off the chase with a sparkling unbeaten cameo. He took a big step towards giving the team management confidence in his abilities.

Deepak Chahar: 4.5/10

Chahar had a tough outing in Kolkata as the Windies openers found the boundary with relative ease against him. He came back to surprise Akeal Hosein with a bouncer but went for 28 in his three overs.

Harshal Patel: 6.5/10

Harshal bowled the odd loose delivery but his array of dipping off-cutters and yorkers were on full display in Kolkata. He finished with two wickets, although he would've loved to have conceded less than the 37 he did.

Ravi Bishnoi: 8/10

Bishnoi was clearly nervous on debut. He first stepped on the boundary cushion to give Nicholas Pooran a reprieve and then bowled four wides in his first over. But despite the nerves, the young leg-spinner was India's standout bowler with his quick googlies and stump-to-stump lines. He scalped the wickets of Roston Chase and Rovman Powell, and had the Windies batters on strings throughout his spell.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 7/10

Bhuvneshwar was excellent with the new ball as he got the ball to move in both directions and sent back Brandon King. He finished with returns of 1/31 in four overs in what was one of his better performances over the last year.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 6.5/10

Chahal's figures were ruined by an expensive last over but he bowled well and should've had Nicholas Pooran caught off the very first ball he delivered. He ended up with figures of 1/34 in his four overs.

Edited by Sai Krishna

