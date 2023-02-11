India Player Ratings from 1st Test vs Australia as Rohit Sharma and Co. put pitch talk aside to thump the visitors

Team India hammered Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur to take a commanding 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit Sharma and Co. needed just one session to bowl out the Aussies on Day 3 after posting an imposing 400, with Ravichandran Ashwin scalping a five-wicket haul in the second innings. The visitors managed just 91 to fall to a humiliating defeat.

Here are India's player ratings from the first Test against Australia.

Rohit Sharma: 10/10

Rohit had a practically perfect game. He essayed a supreme ton, negotiating both pace and spin with ease and taking India to an above-par total. The Indian skipper was also excellent with his captaincy. The team is blessed to have a player like Rohit at the top.

KL Rahul: 3/10

Rahul fell prey to another soft dismissal, and his place in the side is under serious question despite him being the vice-captain. The opener has failed on a consistent basis over the last year or so.

Cheteshwar Pujara: 2/10

Pujara played an uncharacteristic sweep to be dismissed cheaply. It won't be long before the experienced batter gets back amongst the runs.

Virat Kohli: 1/10

Like Pujara, Kohli was sent back to the dugout by an innocuous delivery. His batting inspires no confidence in Tests these days, and his slip catching was nothing short of absolutely woeful. Under no circumstances should the former skipper be standing in the slips.

Suryakumar Yadav: 2/10

Suryakumar's careless shot justified the criticism of his inclusion in the first Test. It would be harsh to drop the recent debutant for the Delhi Test, but shots like that don't help Team India's cause at all.

KS Bharat: 4/10

Bharat was decent behind the stumps in difficult conditions to keep in. He couldn't make a contribution with the bat, though, and India will want him to step up in the next game.

Ravindra Jadeja: 10/10

Jadeja was one of the stars of the show at the ground where he made his Test debut. He scalped seven wickets in the match, and his calm 70 helped India record a score that ensured they only needed to bat once. It would be great if the left-arm spinner could keep his foot behind the line while bowling.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 9.5/10

Ashwin had a superb outing, too. He ended up with eight wickets in the match, overcoming a slightly slow start to bamboozle the Aussie batters in the second innings. The veteran even earned a promotion as a nightwatchman and scored a few handy runs.

Axar Patel: 9/10

Axar took a backseat in the bowling department as Ashwin and Jadeja wreaked havoc. He had only one wicket to show for, but his superb 84 after coming in at No. 9 was a treat to watch.

Mohammad Shami: 9/10

Shami castled David Warner with an absolute beauty in the first innings before polishing off the Aussie tail in the second. He scored 37 runs, playing some terrific shots and extending his ever-improving batting record.

Mohammed Siraj: 7/10

Siraj set the tone for the Test with his wicket of Usman Khawaja. He didn't have much to do with the ball after that.

