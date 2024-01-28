India Player Ratings from 1st Test vs England as Rohit Sharma & Co. collapse to disappointing home defeat

Team India fell to a rare home defeat in Hyderabad as England edged them by 28 runs in the first Test of the five-match series on Sunday, January 28.

Having conceded a sizeable first-innings lead, England needed to pull something out of the hat to take an early lead in the series. A sensational century from Ollie Pope was followed by an excellent bowling display from Tom Hartley as the hosts were skittled for just 202 on Day 4.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the first Test against England.

IND vs ENG 2024: Bumrah leads the way with the ball for India

India's lower-order batters put up some resistance, but it wasn't enough

Rohit Sharma: 4/10

Rohit had a disappointing Test. He threw his wicket away in the first innings, and while he looked better in the second, he didn't stay at the crease long enough for India to win the game. The skipper's field placements and defensive tactics were one of the main reasons behind the side's loss.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 7.5/10

Jaiswal played an attacking knock in the first innings that put India ahead of the Test, but the manner of his dismissal was disappointing. He couldn't make a substantial contribution in the second essay as he tried being more circumspect, an approach that was arguably not ideal.

Shubman Gill: 2/10

Gill looked completely out of sorts in Hyderabad. He labored along in the first innings before being put out of his misery early in the second, and both dismissals were disappointing for a player of his obvious class. The 24-year-old's place in the Test team is now in serious doubt.

KS Bharat: 8/10

Bharat put up a fight in both innings with the bat and was tidy with his glovework. He was perhaps unlucky to be dismissed both times, and not many fingers can be pointed at the gritty gloveman's display.

Shreyas Iyer: 5/10

Shreyas' Test form has tapered off a bit, and even the challenging conditions in Hyderabad couldn't bring him out of his rut. He was caught in the deep trying to slog one in the first innings, and the shot wasn't on. When he needed to attack on Day 4, meanwhile, he was sent back by a tame defensive prod.

KL Rahul: 7.5/10

Rahul's first-innings effort was a valiant one that gave India a sizeable lead. He tried to get stuck in on Day 4, but it wasn't to be. The usually reliable fielder dropped a catch that should've been taken.

Ravindra Jadeja: 7/10

Jadeja seemed on course for a Player of the Match performance in Hyderabad. He picked up three important wickets on the opening day and followed it up with a substantial batting contribution in the first innings. And while the all-rounder was India's most economical spinner in the second essay, he only managed two wickets and got run-out in abysmal fashion. Apart from that, he also ran his spin partner out.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 8/10

Ashwin bowled decently throughout the Test, but he arguably didn't do enough to counter the English batters' unconventional strategies. The off-spinner scalped six wickets in the Test and also tried to grit it out with the bat, but it wasn't enough for India.

Axar Patel: 6/10

Axar's dropped catch of Ollie Pope proved costly. He was off the mark with the ball in the second innings, and his promotion in the batting order didn't work either. The left-arm spinner bowled and batted well in the first half of the Test, though.

Jasprit Bumrah: 9/10

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the Test. The ace spearhead returned six wickets, including four in the second innings, to carry the bowling attack even though that was the spinners' job. The hosts will hope that he is able to carry this form forward.

Mohammed Siraj: 3/10

Siraj didn't have much to do with the ball and he ended up without any wickets to his name. As always, his game sense with the bat was practically non-existent.

