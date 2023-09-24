India Player Ratings from 2nd ODI vs Australia as Shreyas, Gill tons fire Men in Blue to series win

Team India clinched a thumping 99-run win in the second ODI against Australia on Sunday, September 24 in Indore. With the victory, they secured the three-match series.

After Australia won the toss and opted to bowl, India's batters made merry, with two centuries and two fifties studding the innings. The visitors needed 400 to take the series into a decider but they fell well short of the revised total, with rain causing an interruption.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the second ODI against Australia.

IND vs AUS 2023: Batters deliver for India in comprehensive win

Suryakumar Yadav has notched up successive half-centuries for India

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 2/10

Gaikwad was unfortunately the only batter to not get among the runs. The opener will be disappointed at having missed out on an excellent chance to notch up a big score. He also dropped a sitter in the deep.

Shubman Gill: 9/10

Gill had another excellent outing. Although the manner in which he slowed down before his ton wasn't ideal, the classy young batter made it look supremely easy as he recorded another ODI ton. His safe slip catching came to the fore once again.

Shreyas Iyer: 9/10

Shreyas made his first significant contribution since his comeback from injury. He looked to be positive right from the outset and played a series of sumptuous strokes en route to an all-important century. India can consider another box ticked.

KL Rahul: 8.5/10

Rahul is clearly one of the best middle-order batters in the world in ODI cricket. The stand-in skipper came up with another delightful knock and had a good game from a captaincy standpoint as well.

Ishan Kishan: 8/10

Kishan ensured that he kept the run rate up, striking two fours and two sixes in his 18-ball cameo. He was also good behind the stumps.

Suryakumar Yadav: 9/10

Suryakumar continued his form from the previous game, essaying arguably an even better knock. The T20 version of the dynamic batter made an appearance in Indore as he accessed all areas of the ground. He hit six fours and six sixes in his unbeaten 72.

Ravindra Jadeja: 7/10

Jadeja had a mixed outing in the second ODI. He couldn't quite clear the boundary at the death and was also taken for three fours and three sixes in the 32 balls he bowled. However, the left-arm spinner extracted considerable turn to pick up three wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 8.5/10

Ashwin sent down a tantalizing spell, scalping three wickets and being India's most economical bowler. While he did deliver the odd bad ball, the off-spinner was on point with his variations and accuracy. He also took a good running catch in the deep.

Shardul Thakur: 1/10

Thakur had another disappointing game with the ball in hand. He leaked 35 runs in the four overs he bowled, with his lines and lengths being all over the place. The fast bowler was also terribly sloppy on the field.

Mohammed Shami: 6/10

Shami bowled six overs that yielded 39 runs. He was decent with the new ball and bowled a nice slower one to castle Josh Hazlewood.

Prasidh Krishna: 6/10

Prasidh's two-wicket burst early in the Aussie innings set the tone, but he lost his radar thereafter. He often bowled short and wide and was also wayward at the death. The pacer conceded as many as 56 runs in the six overs he bowled.

Poll : Who was India's best batter in the 2nd ODI? Shreyas Iyer Shubman Gill 0 votes