India Player Ratings from 2nd T20I vs Ireland as Jasprit Bumrah and Co. secure series with solid win

Team India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Ireland as they came up trumps by 33 runs in the second T20I at The Village in Dublin on Sunday, August 20.

After Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl, the Men in Blue amassed 185/5 in their 20 overs as Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a patient 58. Four bowlers got in on the wickets in the second innings as the hosts fell well short despite a spirited effort from former skipper Andy Balbirnie.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the second T20I against Ireland.

IND vs IRE 2023: Rinku Singh adjudged PoM as Men in Blue take unassailable lead

Rinku Singh played a match-defining cameo towards the end of India's innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 6/10

Jaiswal tried to take the attack to the opposition bowlers, striking two fours and a six. However, he fell in the fourth over while trying to clear the midwicket boundary, even though it seemed like he had got hold of the shot.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 8/10

Gaikwad played a patient innings that was arguably a touch too slow given the context of the game. The opening batter held up one end and notched up his second international fifty, a knock featuring six fours and a six. He dropped a catch at deep midwicket and was nearly involved in a bad mix-up with Shivam Dube.

Sanju Samson: 8/10

Samson took his time early on, and that paid off. He cut loose against Josh Little in particular, hitting five fours and a six in his aggressive innings. The batter would be kicking himself at the manner in which he got out.

Tilak Varma: 2/10

Tilak, who lasted just two balls, failed for the second game in a row. The southpaw has been found wanting against hard lengths at times and found the fielder in the deep off a short ball.

Rinku Singh: 8.5/10

After coming to the crease for the first time in international cricket, Rinku nudged the ball around before cutting loose in the final three overs. He struck two fours and cleared the boundary three times in his 21-ball 38, a knock that was enough to fetch him the Player of the Match award.

Shivam Dube: 4/10

Dube's entry point didn't do him any favors as he had to contend with fast bowling throughout his stay at the crease. He couldn't find the middle of the bat until the very end of the innings, when he managed to clear the ropes off consecutive deliveries. The all-rounder's two overs went for 18 runs as Balbirnie struck a couple of big hits off him.

Washington Sundar: 3/10

Sundar looked off-color with the ball as he struggled to hit the right areas. The off-spinner has appeared to be short of confidence while bowling to right-handers, and that reflected in his figures - two overs for 19 runs.

Ravi Bishnoi: 7.5/10

Bishnoi was guilty of pitching the ball up on a few occasions, leading to his economy rate of 9.25. The leg-spinner was one of India's biggest threats, though, and added another two wickets to his series tally. He was also active on the field.

Jasprit Bumrah: 9.5/10

Bumrah, whose captaincy was impressive, was unsurprisingly the pick of the Indian bowlers. The spearhead was lethal at the death and picked up two wickets while also bowling a wicket-maiden to close out the game. Is he back to his best?

Prasidh Krishna: 8/10

Prasidh's first spell was a hostile display of bowling as his hit-the-deck skills came to the fore. The returning quick prised out two wickets and kept a lid on the run-scoring, although he was carted for two sixes in the penultimate over of the Ireland innings. He shouldn't be used regularly at the death, but it was a positive overall display.

Arshdeep Singh: 6.5/10

Arshdeep has blown hot and cold over the last year or so in T20I cricket. The left-armer was hit for two fours and as many sixes on Sunday but did scalp the all-important wicket of Balbirnie.

