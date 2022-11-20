Suryakumar Yadav struck a stunning century as Team India hammered New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Suryakumar carried the Indian innings on his back with a superlative 111*, taking the side to 191/6 when only one other batter crossed 15. The grain of the Bay Oval was against the chasing side and New Zealand managed only 126, being bowled out in the penultimate over.

Here are India's player ratings from their win over the Kiwis in the second T20I.

IND vs NZ 2022: Suryakumar Yadav slams century to lift Team India to 191

New Zealand v India - 2nd T20

Ishan Kishan: 6.5/10

Kishan managed the only other notable score of India's innings but his 36 came off 31 balls, with the expected intent sorely missing. The young batter hasn't seemed comfortable against spin of late and was troubled by Ish Sodhi.

Rishabh Pant: 1/10

Pant's terrible innings was an accurate deciption of where he stands in T20I cricket right now. He got no timing throughout his 13-ball 6 and was dismissed playing a bizarre shot.

Suryakumar Yadav: 10/10

Suryakumar was at his imperious best in Mount Maunganui as he struck his second T20I hundred. Are there even words to describe him anymore? An absolutely astonishing player.

Shreyas Iyer: 4/10

Shreyas showed clear intent right from the start, as he has in the recent past. But the short-ball demons claimed him once again as Lockie Ferguson, without doing anything particular, pushed him deep into the crease and made him step on his stumps.

Hardik Pandya: 3/10

Pandya perhaps shouldn't have come in at No. 5. Once he did, he couldn't get many off the middle and managed a run-a-ball 13 when India needed him to accelerate more. The skipper didn't bowl.

Deepak Hooda: 7/10

Hooda bagged a first-ball duck, trying to help a nothing delivery to the leg-side but only managing to find short fine. SKY was deprived of strike in the final over. Surprisingly, Hooda bowled almost three overs, managing to pick up four wickets in a welcome boost.

Washington Sundar: 4/10

Sundar was another Indian batter to record a first-ball duck when it would've been much wiser to hand Surya the strike. He went for 17 runs in his first over, and although he dismissed Devon Conway in his second over, the rust was evident.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 7.5/10

Bhuvneshwar was penetrative with the new ball, with his three overs going for only 12 runs. He sent back Finn Allen off the second ball of the innings with a teasing outswinger.

Mohammed Siraj: 8/10

Siraj was one of India's best bowlers on display. The two overs he bowled in the powerplay went for only 10 runs and he returned to prise out Mitchell Santner and Kane Williamson, even delivering a maiden in the process.

Arshdeep Singh: 6/10

Arshdeep was India's most expensive bowler in the second T20I, although he didn't do much wrong. He held three catches.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 8/10

Chahal exerted good control over the middle overs with his flight and accuracy. The leg-spinner dismissed James Neesham and Glenn Phillips to finish with figures of 2/26.

Poll : Will Suryakumar Yadav's stellar 2022 in T20Is be topped anytime soon? Yes No 3 votes