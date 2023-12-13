India Player Ratings from 2nd T20I vs South Africa as Men in Blue falter despite Rinku Singh heroics

Team India's preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup hit a snag as they fell to South Africa by five wickets in the second T20I in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 12.

The Men in Blue managed 180/7 in 19.3 overs before rain intervened, giving South Africa 152 to chase in 15 overs. The Proteas played attacking cricket throughout and crossed the finish line in the penultimate over. The series opener was washed out, and India now cannot walk away with the trophy all to themselves.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the second T20I against South Africa.

IND vs SA 2023: Rinku, Suryakumar fifties prop up Men in Blue before bowling horrorshow

Mohammed Siraj bowled well, but luck wasn't on his side

Shubman Gill: 1/10

Making his return to the Indian side following the 2023 World Cup, Gill couldn't make an impression. An incoming delivery sent him back once again, with the young opener's technique coming under serious question of late.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 2/10

Jaiswal was unfortunate to bag a duck on Tuesday as he slashed a short and wide one to David Miller at backward point. Perhaps it was a case of failing to adjust to the South African conditions, with the extra carry and bounce forcing the shot behind square.

Tilak Varma: 6.5/10

Tilak came in and started slowly, but didn't get sucked into a hole despite the loss of two early wickets. He cut loose off Marco Jansen to inject some momentum into the Indian innings. However, the young southpaw fell victim to a short ball once again, an area of his game that clearly needs work.

Suryakumar Yadav: 8.5/10

Suryakumar was his authoritative self at No. 4 as he struck an impressive half-century featuring five fours and three sixes. He attacked from the outset despite India's poor start and took them to a total around par.

Jitesh Sharma: 3/10

Jitesh was right to take on Aiden Markram, but it didn't come off as he holed out tamely in the deep. It is worth considering whether he is better used at No. 5, where Rinku Singh batted.

Rinku Singh: 9/10

Rinku came to the crease within the powerplay and immediately played a sumptuous straight drive. His innings became scratchy thereafter for a while, with spin putting the brakes on the scoring. The talented southpaw came into his own in the last part of his innings, hitting nine fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 68.

Ravindra Jadeja: 6/10

Spin once again proved to be Jadeja's downfall in the second T20I, with South Africa smartly taking pace off the ball. He made 19 runs and conceded 28 runs in the 2.5 overs he bowled.

Kuldeep Yadav: 6/10

Kuldeep's third over was excellent as he conceded just three runs to keep India in the contest. His first two overs were more expensive, although he did manage to dismiss the Proteas' top scorer, Reeza Hendricks.

Arshdeep Singh: 0/10

Arshdeep's form is going from bad to worse. He was plundered for 31 runs in the two overs he bowled and is turning out to be a serious liability at the international level.

Mohammed Siraj: 7/10

Siraj bowled far better than his figures of 1/27 suggest. The fast bowler induced multiple edges and was potent throughout his spell, with all three overs coming under difficult circumstances. He also held two good catches.

Mukesh Kumar: 5/10

Mukesh had a middling outing in Gqeberha, conceding 34 runs in his three overs while picking up two wickets that didn't have much of an impact on the game. India need to reconsider their stance on the 30-year-old in white-ball cricket.

