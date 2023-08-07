India Player Ratings from 2nd T20I vs West Indies as Men in Blue suffer 2nd successive defeat despite spirited effort

Team India's woes in the five-match T20I series against West Indies continued in Guyana as they fell to the home side by two wickets in the second encounter on Sunday, August 6.

After Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first, India turned in an insipid batting display to amass152/7 in their 20 overs, with only one batter crossing the 30-run mark. They grabbed wickets in clumps during the second innings, but Nicholas Pooran's blazing half-century and some handy lower-order contributions sealed the deal for West Indies.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the second T20I against West Indies.

IND vs WI 2023: Team India fall despite Tilak fifty, Hardik three-fer

Yuzvendra Chahal's match-changing over gave India a chance of winning

Ishan Kishan: 6.5/10

Kishan scored 20 of his 27 runs in boundaries as he found it hard to rotate strike. He did end up with India's second-highest score, though, and was good with the gloves on.

Shubman Gill: 2/10

Gill hammered a six off Alzarri Joseph but fell off the very next ball while attempting a hoick over midwicket. The opening batter hasn't made an impression on his tour of the Caribbean so far, barring an important innings in the ODI series decider.

Sanju Samson: 1/10

Samson earned a promotion to No. 5, but he threw it away once again in ugly fashion. The dynamic batter hasn't been able to crack the T20I code and might be running out of opportunities to come good.

Suryakumar Yadav: 3/10

Suryakumar's innings was cut short after just three balls owing to a poorly judged single. He plucked a stunning catch to ensure India started the second innings on a good note.

Hardik Pandya: 8/10

Hardik struck two sixes in his 24-run knock before a searing yorker from Joseph sent him packing. He picked up three wickets, including two in the very first over, to dent West Indies' chase. The Indian skipper found it tough to contain the flow of runs, though, and was also off tactically.

Axar Patel: 5/10

Axar faced 12 balls after coming in at No. 7 and didn't bowl a single over. One of two all-rounders in the side, he isn't being used very smartly.

Tilak Varma: 7.5/10

For the second game running, Tilak was Team India's standout batter. The 20-year-old combined innovation with calmness to notch up his maiden international half-century, a knock that held the innings together from one end. He's turning out to be a serious player.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 8/10

Chahal's three-wicket third over, of which one was a run-out, gave the Men in Blue an outside chance of winning the game. He bowled only three overs which went for 19 runs and conceded just one six in his spell.

Ravi Bishnoi: 6.5/10

Nicholas Pooran laid into Bishnoi's first over, the last of the powerplay. The leg-spinner recovered well to find the right lengths after conceding 18 in that over to finish with figures of 0/31 in four. He also struck a six towards the end of the first innings.

Mukesh Kumar: 2/10

Mukesh had an off-color day in Guyana. He missed his lengths throughout his spell, and even his wicket of Pooran was rather fortunate. The pacer was India's most expensive bowler in the second T20I.

Arshdeep Singh: 6/10

Arshdeep trapped Kyle Mayers in front in slightly lucky fashion. The left-armer's four overs went for 34 runs, and he doesn't seem to be at his absolute best right now.

