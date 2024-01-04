India Player Ratings from 2nd Test vs South Africa as Bumrah & Siraj lead visitors to series-leveling win

Team India bounced back from a disappointing loss in the series opener against South Africa as they won the second Test by seven wickets in Cape Town on Thursday, January 4.

The Test lasted less than five sessions, with bowlers from both sides making full use of the friendly conditions. South Africa were always going to be behind in the contest after being bowled out for 55 in the first innings, and they fell short despite a fighting hundred from Aiden Markram.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the second Test against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma: 8/10

Rohit's counter-attacking knock in the first innings helped India take the lead, and he was unbeaten in the second essay. His captaincy and on-field decisions left a lot to be desired, but he became just the second Indian skipper to come away with a Test series draw in the Rainbow Nation.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 7.5/10

Jaiswal failed on Day 1, but he took the attack to the South African bowlers and did his job in the chase. His quickfire cameo ensured that there were no jitters on Day 2, and he was also excellent in the slips.

Shubman Gill: 7/10

Gill contributed a handy knock in the first innings and was rather unlucky in the second. While he was one of the better Indian batters on display in Cape Town in terms of results, his technique still doesn't inspire enough confidence for him to bat at No. 3 overseas.

Virat Kohli: 7.5/10

Kohli was his assured self in the first innings and top-scored for the visitors. He was unlucky to be strangled down the leg-side on Day 2 as his Test career average in South Africa dipped below 50. Nevertheless, he was a class apart on the tour.

Shreyas Iyer: 3/10

Shreyas, who bagged a duck in the first innings, hit the winning runs in the second. He was good at gully, but there is plenty of work to be done on his game before he can become a reliable option away from home.

KL Rahul: 2/10

Rahul endured a disappointing Test. His loose shot outside off triggered a collapse, and he also dropped a sitter that would've sent Markram back to the pavilion well before his century.

Ravindra Jadeja: 4/10

Jadeja didn't have much to do with the ball as the fast bowlers ran riot. He registered a duck in his only outing with the bat and threw himself about on the field.

Mukesh Kumar: 6.5/10

Mukesh didn't perform the role expected of him in the second innings, with his economy rate reading 5.6. He did pick up two wickets in each innings, though, and got the ball to nip around.

Jasprit Bumrah: 9.5/10

Bumrah was his usual incredible best in Cape Town. He bowled splendidly throughout the Test match, with his six-fer in the second innings taking India to a famous win. The spearhead really is cut from a very different cloth.

Mohammed Siraj: 9.5/10

Siraj set the tone for the match with an excellent spell of swing and seam bowling in the first session on Day 1. His six-wicket haul rightfully fetched him the Player of the Match award, and he also scalped the important wicket of Markram in the second innings. The 29-year-old was strangely not brought on earlier by Rohit.

Prasidh Krishna: 4/10

Prasidh had a disappointing outing in Cape Town. He couldn't keep the runs under check at any point and wasn't effective with his lengths. The young fast bowler unfortunately ended with just one wicket to his name.

