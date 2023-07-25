India Player Ratings from 2nd Test vs West Indies as Rohit, Kohli, Siraj star in drab rain-affected draw

The second Test between India and West Indies ended in a tame draw after rain washed out the final day in Trinidad. The visitors managed to seal the series, though, by virtue of their thumping win in the opening game.

Several Indian players came up with telling performances in the second Test. While Virat Kohli ended his long wait for an overseas century, Rohit Sharma played crucial knocks in both innings. Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin were impressive with the ball. Others, however, disappointed.

Here are India's player ratings from the second Test against West Indies.

Rohit Sharma: 9.5/10

Rohit made important contributions in both innings. The ball that dismissed him in the first essay was rather unplayable, and his whirlwind knock in the second gave India an outside chance of forcing a result.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 9/10

Like his opening partner, Jaiswal contributed in both innings. He notched up a half-century in the first before attacking from the outset in the second. The young opener seems to be here to stay.

Shubman Gill: 5.5/10

Gill had another middling outing in the Test format. He failed to deliver in the first innings before remaining unbeaten in the second, not really inspiring much confidence in either knock. The batter might be more suited to the role currently occupied by Ajinkya Rahane.

Virat Kohli: 9/10

Kohli made the most of his obvious assuredness at the crease by notching up his first overseas Test ton in nearly five years. Although the superstar batter was bizarrely run out, he played a chanceless knock that reminded everyone of the Kohli of old.

Ajinkya Rahane: 2/10

Rahane's Test career suggested that he was always going to go through a period of inconsistency despite starring in the World Test Championship final. He ended the West Indies Test series with twin failures to his name, chopping on while playing a rash stroke.

Ishan Kishan: 8/10

Kishan managed 25 runs in the first innings before being given free rein at No. 4 in the second. The southpaw recorded his maiden Test half-century by striking some lusty blows, and his wicket-keeping also seemed to improve slightly.

Ravindra Jadeja: 8/10

Jadeja's patient 61 in the first innings took India to a mammoth total. He was accurate as always with the ball, sending down 25 overs for just 37 runs and scalping two wickets. Even in a game where he didn't play a leading role, the all-rounder managed to make a big impact.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 7.5/10

Ashwin loves batting against the Windies, and that reflected in his fifty in the first innings. The off-spinner was unlucky to pick up only three wickets in the game as a combination of rain and careful batting prevented him from running through the lineup like he did in the opening Test.

Jaydev Unadkat: 5/10

Unadkat was the only Indian bowler to finish the game without any wickets to hihs name. The left-arm seamer was accurate but didn't beat the bat enough to create any wicket-taking opportunities.

Mukesh Kumar: 6/10

Mukesh had a decent debut. He displayed his control and ability to get slight movement in both directions to finish with two wickets. Whether the fast bowler can perform against better oppositions remains to be seen, though.

Mohammed Siraj: 9/10

Siraj led the pace attack with aplomb once again. He ripped through the West Indian lower order to give India a massive lead, using the second new ball to great effect. The pacer was adjudged the Player of the Match for his lethal spell.

