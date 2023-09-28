India Player Ratings from 3rd ODI vs Australia as Men in Blue taste defeat despite Rohit Sharma heroics

Team India tasted defeat in their final international encounter ahead of the World Cup 2023 as Australia beat them by a comprehensive 66-run margin in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

After Australia won the toss and elected to bat, their batters piled on the misery as Mitchell Marsh and David Warner got off to a rollicking start. The visitors made an imposing 352/7, and with the Men in Blue needing to keep up with the required run rate, Glenn Maxwell helped himself to four wickets.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the third ODI against Australia.

IND vs AUS 2023: Bowlers come apart as India fail to secure whitewash

Even Jasprit Bumrah was taken apart in Rajkot

Rohit Sharma: 9/10

Rohit was the standout Indian batter in the third ODI as he looked in great touch, striking five fours and six sixes in his 81. The Indian skipper seems to have sorted out his approach in the powerplay.

Washington Sundar: 7.5/10

Sundar was the most economical Indian bowler as he sent down a tight spell. While he didn't offer much wicket-taking threat, he did well given the circumstances. The left-handed batter was promoted to the top of the order but couldn't quite get going.

Virat Kohli: 7.5/10

Kohli wasn't at his fluent best as he occasionally tried to hit the ball too hard and lost his shape. The No. 3 batter still managed to notch up a decently paced half-century, proving his immense worth to the team once again. He would be disappointed with the way he got out.

KL Rahul: 5/10

For a change, Rahul didn't look too comfortable out in the middle. His innings wasn't as dynamic as India needed at the time, and he couldn't make up for his scratchiness as he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc while attempting a heave across the line.

Shreyas Iyer: 6.5/10

Shreyas came in and hung in there, but like some of the other batters, he couldn't hit top gear. He made 48, an innings featuring just one four and two sixes, before being castled by Maxwell. Nevertheless, he managed to spend some time in the middle and get a few more runs under his belt.

Suryakumar Yadav: 4/10

Suryakumar couldn't carry forward his form from the first two games. He was the only Indian batter in the top seven to record a single-digit score, although the match situation when he came to the crease wasn't ideal.

Ravindra Jadeja: 6/10

Jadeja didn't even look to go for the target, instead opting to knock the ball around and getting some batting practice out in the middle. The all-rounder's batting form is a real worry for Team India. He went wicketless in 10 overs and conceded 61 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav: 5.5/10

Kuldeep bowled just six overs, with India presumably shielding their star man once again ahead of the World Cup. He picked up two wickets but conceded six fours in his spell. The less said about his batting, the better.

Jasprit Bumrah: 6/10

Bumrah had a rare off day as he was taken apart in his first two spells. The fast bowler came back well at the death and finished with three wickets, even bringing out his trademark yorker to castle Maxwell. The slower balls were there too; it's just a question of continuing to find his rhythm.

Mohammed Siraj: 6/10

Siraj returned to the playing XI in excellent batting conditions and was decent if unspectacular. He provided one important breakthrough and was India's most economical fast bowler.

Prasidh Krishna: 2/10

Prasidh had a second successive game where he conceded around nine runs an over, with his lines and lengths leaving a lot to be desired. He leaked 45 runs in the five overs he bowled.

